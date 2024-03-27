WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Impresses With ‘Funky’ Dance Moves On Sets of TNT Tuesday

Shaquille O’Neal just loves to have some fun. The Lakers legend is known for not taking himself too seriously, something fans just can’t help but fall in love with. And off late, part of that deal is to post backstage videos of himself getting loose and having a good time. In a recent edition of this trend, the big man decided to show off his moves to his 34.4 Million followers on Instagram, by doing the trendiest dances from the last decade or so. And to be fair to the big man, he definitely seems to have some rhythm to him.

With WNBA star Candace Parker likely being the person behind the camera, O’Neal posted a clip in which he could be seen busting a move to several different iconic songs, including Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock‘, and Cali Swag District’s ‘Teach Me How to Dougie‘. And while he starts off a bit weak, the big man seemingly picks up his rhythm as the clip goes on.

“yes i got all the dances”

Admittedly, Shaq’s impression of the ‘Just Wanna Rock’ step is not the best in the world. But from the time he was called upon to do the Dougie, the big man started to get smoother and smoother with his moves. By the end, it almost becomes a bit easy to forget that this is a 7ft 1″ man being impressively smooth with dances that most still struggle to do.

O’Neal’s dancing may have left fans dying with laughter and begging for more, and the good news is that there absolutely is. Not too long ago, Shaquille O’Neal competed against Candace Parker and Jamal Crawford in a ‘Guess the NBA Player’ contest on an episode of Inside the NBA.

Ahead of the final round, Parker had seemingly sealed her victory. However, the last question was for all the marbles. And wouldn’t you know it, with a little luck (and a little bit of cheating too), O’Neal got the answer. To celebrate, he promptly busted out into a very happy dance.

Candace Parker was been left fuming by the whole ordeal, and it really is hard to blame for it. That said, fans likely won’t care that they got to see more of Shaquille O’Neal’s groove because of it. In fact, perhaps this is what motivated him to try all the iconic dances in the first place. And if that is the case, the WNBA star should be hailed as a hero by the NBA community for taking a massive one for the team.