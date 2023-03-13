“You win, Yvette Prieto”: Michael Jordan Drove 7 Hours Against His Will to Show Hometown Wilmington to His Wife

Michael Jordan, much like every other man on the planet, has had to change his ways to accommodate his loving wife Yvette Prieto.

Without an inside look into the life of Michael Jordan, most fans wouldn’t find him human. After all, his feats on the court were superhuman to say the least. And his presence off it was equivalent to that of his namesake, Michael Jackson.

There’s no doubt that at his peak, Jordan was among the most famous people on the planet. Such was his fame that even in Central Asian Uzbekistan, the clean bald haircut was called ‘the Jordan’.

Despite being such a wanted man, Jordan enjoyed a good first marriage with Juanita Vanoy. Murmurs of his alleged cheating did a few rounds, but none of those reports were substantiated.

But those in the know believe that his second marriage has actually changed his personality. Yvette Prieto, who’s 15 years younger than Jordan, has made her mark on his ways.

It’s been reported that baskeball legend Michael Jordan&Yvette Prieto are in #Spetses #Greece for their honeymoon pic.twitter.com/MVPlNnyuvj — Wonderful Greece (@WowGreece) May 6, 2013

Also Read – Michael Jordan met Yvette Prieto the same year he lost $168 million in his divorce with Juanita Vanoy

Yvette Prieto coaxed her husband to drive to his hometown, Wilmington

Jordan met his second wife at a nightclub in Miami, where Yvette had grown up. The couple quickly hit it off, moving in together in 2009 at MJ’s home in Miami.

In an interview for his 50th birthday, when Jordan and Prieto were engaged but not married yet, His Airness revealed that getting together with his then-fiance had changed him in ways that he himself hadn’t anticipated.

During Easter of 2011 – before their engagement – Yvette pestered Jordan into taking her to his hometown of Wilmington in coastal North Carolina. The place is about three-and-a-half hours from Charlotte, meaning MJ would’ve had to drive 7 hours to and fro.

He gave in eventually, sating his future wife’s appetite to learn about his boyhood days. Michael himself hadn’t foreseen his actions:

“It’s amazing what women can talk you into doing. Make you change. Ten years ago, we’d have been arguing all f***ing day. I would’ve won. This time, this stage where I am, you win. That’s progress.”

Also Read – Despite Cheating Scandal, Adam Levine Got Approval From Michael Jordan’s Wife Yvette Prieto for MJ’s 60th Birthday

Michael Jordan and Yvette have been happily married for nearly 10 years now

Over 12 years after their visit to Wilmington, Jordan and his wife are now nearly a decade into their marriage. In addition to MJ’s 3 kids from his first marriage, they have 2 twin daughters of their own – Ysabel and Victoria.

They are due to celebrate their 10-year anniversary in 45 days’ time – on April 27th. Jordan himself celebrated his 60th birthday less than a month back. Their twin daughters are currently aged 9.