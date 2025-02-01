Who Is Sophie Cunningham? How Good Is Caitlin Clark’s New Teammate

Sophie Cunningham speaks to members of the media at Player 15 HQ in Phoenix on Sept. 26, 2024.

The Indiana Fever’s fortunes drastically changed after drafting Caitlin Clark last year. They immediately made the payoffs for the first time in eight years, and their offseason business shows just how serious they are. Kelsey Mitchell just re-signed with the team, and they’ve acquired Sophie Cunningham as a part of a three-team trade.

Advertisement

The trade, which sees NaLyssa Smith go to Dallas and Satou Sabally head to Phoenix, came as a bit of a surprise to fans, who have been treated to a flurry of trade activity in the W this offseason. As a part of this deal, the Fever also traded away their 8th overall pick in the upcoming draft and will instead have the 19th pick.

Trade summary: Mercury get – Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown, Sevgi Uzun

Wings get – Ty Harris, NaLyssa Smith, 2025 No. 8 pick, rights to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Fever get – Sophie Cunningham, 2025 No. 19 pick — Underdog WNBA (@Underdog__WNBA) February 1, 2025

This trade, added to their reported acquisition of former DPOY Natasha Howard, are all steps they’ve taken to ensure they make it past the first round of the playoffs this season. In Cunningham, the Fever have a prolific 3-point shooter, who shot nearly 38% last season.

But what do we know about their latest acquisition? Let’s find out.

Who is Sophie Cunningham?

A University of Missouri product, Cunningham was selected 13th overall in 2019. She has been with the Mercury her whole career, and her shooting and floor spacing has been a perfect fit alongside paint-dominant players like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

Over 129 games in college, Cunningham averaged 17 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3 assists. At 6-foot-1, she is just taller than the league average, but it’s her shooting that makes her stand out. She was a career 40.3% shooter from beyond the arc in college and shot a stunning 57.1% from inside the arc.

She also led the entire Southeastern Conference in 2-point and effective field goal percentages in the 2017-18 season, clocking in at 60.9% and 64.3% respectively.

In the WNBA, Cunningham has been a solid role player, with her production taking an understandable hit. Over 182 games since getting drafted, she has averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. Her shooting stats are still something to marvel at, shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.2% from three.

How will Cunningham fit with the Fever?

With Cunningham most likely earning a starting spot, the Fever have strengthened their roster enough to make serious waves in the W. Her three-point shooting is a huge bonus, as her efficiency will force teams to choose between guarding her or Clark.

She is a playoff riser, shooting 50% from three over 15 playoff appearances.

Additionally, her mastery over the midrange game will be a huge boost for the Fever’s starting center Aaliyah Boston. Cunningham demands attention on defense, and her career 12% turnover means she can find open teammates from double teams.

The Fever are definitely a stronger team than they were last season, and with Sophie Cunningham joining their side, it’ll be interesting to see how they’ll fare come tipoff on the 16th of May.