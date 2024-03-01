“Bonta I’m Shocked You’re Talking To Me”: Draymond Green Calls Out NBA Analyst On Live TV For Commenting On His Suspension

Feb 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after making a three point field goal against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent turn of events, Draymond Green actively contributed to making the recent Golden State Warriors win unforgettable. Initially, his 10 rebounds and 6 assists aided in the visitors defeating the home team New York Knicks 110-99. Following that, the 33-year-old displayed his multi-layered persona by calling out the NBA analyst Bonta Hill on live television for the latter’s comments on his suspension.

The situation circled his post-match interview with NBC Sports soon after the conclusion of the match. As Hill attempted to ask a question, Green interrupted the flow to put forward his candid thoughts. The NBA star mockingly expressed his shock while referring to the analyst’s earlier comments surrounding his 12-game suspension, increasing the complexity of the exchange.

“Bonta, I’m shocked you’re talking to me. The way you were talking about me when I got suspended, I’m very shocked you are talking to me…Yeah, go ahead though,” the 6ft 6″ star mentioned.

Despite the public jab, Hill attempted to stick to his question as he asked Green about the atmosphere of the Madison Square Garden. The Warriors veteran also stuck with his approach as he visibly refused to continue carrying forward a conversation with the NBC analyst. “It’s always a fun game,” he responded before shifting the focus entirely to the conversation with his former teammate, Festus Ezeli.

The seeming conflict was spurred by Green’s flagrant 2 foul on Jusuf Nurkic toward the middle of last December. The Warriors forward’s deliberate on-court actions raised questions surrounding his intention sparking an immediate ejection. Upon inspection, the league further punished the 4x All-Star with an indefinite suspension, putting his legacy in jeopardy.

During that period, Hill decided to take a stance against the Michigan-born while voicing his frustration on 95.7 The Game. “I don’t even have the energy anymore to yell about it, kick and scream, rant whatever. I’m exhausted from it. I’m officially exhausted from what’s happening with Draymond Green,” he declared in that instance.

Evidently, the comments caught the eyes of the NBA forward at that time. Yet he decided to maintain silence over it. Months later, when the opportunity presented itself, he let his emotions take over while displaying authority.

The interaction certainly served as a glimpse into the mindset of the fierce competitor. His refusal to let things go has fueled his success majorly to this day. Undoubtedly, he remains heavily dependent on it in every aspect of his life.