“Went and Got Nicki Minaj”: Kendrick Perkins Dismisses Warriors Trade by Comparing Jimmy Butler to Rapper

The NBA trade deadline for the 2025 season saw some seismic shifts at the very end. This includes Luka Doncic getting dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers—and in a little less surprising trade—Jimmy Butler going to the Golden State Warriors. Butler’s move ended a month-long standoff with the Miami Heat after the organization suspended their star multiple times.

However, 2008 NBA Champion, Kendrick Perkins, is not impressed by the Warriors’ move. Perkins revealed his thoughts on the trade with a music analogy during a recent episode of NBA Today. He admitted that he thought the Warriors were going to get themselves a superstar, but he was disappointed after he found out that it was only Nicki Minaj.

“I’m thinking they are gonna go out there and get a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. They end up getting a Nicki Minaj…and that’s okay,” Perkins stated.

Clearly, KP sees Minaj as a step down from Swift and Beyoncé despite the popular rapper having a ton of accolades on her own. While she may not have the superstar draw that Swift has or the cultural recognition that Queen Bey has, it would be wrong to say that Minaj is not a notable force in the music world, especially since she’s the highest-selling female rapper of all time.

Regardless of his taste in music, Perkins believes that “The Warriors’s ceiling right now with Butler is a first-round exit” in the playoffs, a massive step down from what Butler achieved with the Heat as a No. 8 seed two years ago.

But are the Warriors a better team with Jimmy Butler?

A big factor that could hurt the Warriors is that they lost Andrew Wiggins in their trade to acquire Jimmy Butler. While Wiggins was never an elite Dubs scorer like Curry, Thompson, or Durant, he did stand out as a solid defender, particularly because of his large wingspan.

Butler will make up for the missing defensive piece thanks to his playmaking and scoring abilities. That is…when he’s trying. The 35-year-old All-Star has only played in 25 games thus far this season, and he’s averaging 3 points less per game than he did a year ago.

His lack of effort most certainly played a part in his behavior towards the Heat, making it a much easier decision for President Pat Riley to deal him away. So his impact on the Warriors is a tough sell to many.