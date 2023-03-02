AEW Revolution 2023: Date, Time, Match Card, Live Stream and Broadcast Channel

The reigning AEW World Champion MJF will be put to the ultimate test come Sunday at AEW Revolution in a match that is designed to test its competitors’ intestinal fortitude, the Ironman match. During the latest edition of Dynamite, things took a personal turn when Bryan Danielson talked about MJF’s breakup with his fiancée. After the segment, the storyline between Max and Brian picked up steam, leading into AEW Revolution.

FIGHTING WORDS from the Challenger @bryandanielson to #AEW World Champion @The_MJF, ahead of their 60 Minute Iron Man Match for the title THIS SUNDAY at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/qwJTmijKxV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

Due to the Ironman Match being a sixty minutes contest, only a few matches are on the card. But the card is replete with intense riveting matches.

Aside from the slated burn-burning match between Friedman and Danielson, the Elite will defend their AEW Trios Championships against the House of Black’s Malakai Black, Buddy Murphy, and Brody King. Don’t clip your nails because you’re going to bite them this Sunday.

AEW Revolution 2023 Match Card

MJF Vs. Daniel Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Ironman match for the AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley Vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Deathmatch (violence guaranteed)

The Elite Vs. The HOB for the AEW Trios Championships

Jamie Hayter Vs. Saraya Vs. Ruby Soho in a triple-threat match for the AEW Women’s Championship

Jungle Boy Vs. Christian Cage

Chris Jericho Vs. Ricky Starks

Samoa Joe Vs. Wardlow for AEW TNT Championship

The Gunns Vs. The Acclaimed Vs. Jay Lethal Vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen for the AEW Tag Team Championships

When and where to watch AEW Revolution 2023?

Fans in the US: AEW Revolution will emanate from San Francisco’s Chase Center on March 5th. The pre-show will start at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) while the main show will kick off at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). The show will be streamed live on the Bleacher Report app. You can also order the PPV through your cable or satellite provider for $49.99.

Fans in the UK: You can watch the PPV through Fite TV for the price of £16.99 at 1 a.m.

Fans in India: You can catch the action live on the Eurosport channel at 6:30 a.m.

