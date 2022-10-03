“Never Any Animosity.” – Seth Rollins Talks About His Current Relationship With AEW Star Jon Moxley

The Visionary Seth Rollins recently shed light on his relationship status with former WWE star and his Shield brother, Dean Ambrose.

The Shield, which had Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, was one of the best factions in WWE during the PG era. Not only did the three men dominate as a group, but they did well individually too. But, Dean was not happy with his creative direction under Mr. Mcmahon’s regime. So, he left the company and signed with AEW as Jon Moxley in 2019.

Recently, Seth Rollins sat with Ariel Helwani where he was asked about his relationship with the former WWE superstar. The Visionary shared whether he is still in touch with his Shield brother or not.

Seth Rollins says he does meet and greet Dean Ambrose occasionally

While talking on the show, Seth Rollins revealed that he does not talk to Dean as much as he used to. Mostly because both of them work on different schedules, and Dean Ambrose is not much of a texter. But, whenever a chance, he does meet his former Shield brother.

However, Seth shares a good bond with Dean’s wife Renee, with whom he often shares texts and photos of their babies. The Visionary also talked about Ambrose and his work in AEW as Jon Moxley. He praised his former Shield brother for what he is doing in the rival promotion and also assured that there’s no animosity between them. He said:

“He’s[Dean Ambrose] not much of a texter like he’s an in-person cat… But, I’m close with Renee. So, we’re always exchanging baby pictures and what’s new with the kids and all that stuff. But yeah again never any animosity…”

Moreover, he added that although he was not that close to Dean and Roman off-camera, he always had a great relationship with them.

The last time WWE fans saw all the members of Shield together in the ring

The Shield has been a big name in WWE even since it made its debut at the 2012 Survivor Series. Well, just like any other faction, the group of Seth, Roman, and Dean also had their up and downs. But, for fans, The Hounds of Justice were a treat to watch.

Though the last time all three were together in the ring was in 2019. It was the last appearance of Ambrose on RAW and obviously, WWE. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins called out Dean Ambrose in the ring after the show went off air to bid him a final goodbye.

Nevertheless, while Roman and Seth are at the top of their game in WWE, Ambrose has also elevated himself by working as Jon Moxley. The former WWE star is the first superstar in AEW to hold the world title three times. Though the WWE fans will always wish The Lunatic Fringe returns so that they can see The Shield reuniting.

