Tony Khan Says AEW Revolution 2023 Live Gate Was Over $800,000

All Elite Wrestling recently delivered its first PPV of 2023 “AEW Revolution” from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The event featured eight matches in total and was main evented by MJF(C) vs. Bryan Danielson for AEW Title in a 60-Minute Ironman match. Well, the action-packed pay-per-view has turned out to be a financial success. During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan revealed the record gate numbers the 2023 AEW Revolution has made.

From MJF spilling water on a fan to Kenny Omega’s current contract expiration, the AEW President discussed a lot on the post-show media scrum. Tony Khan also revealed the attendance and live gate of the recent pay-per-view.

AEW Revolution 2023 earned over $800,000, A record gate number for San Francisco

During the press conference, Tony Khan revealed the exact attendance of AEW Revolution 2023. He claimed the PPV saw its best attendance with around 9000 fans, out of which, 8000 were paid. In fact, the recent San Francisco PPV has also created a record in terms of the live gate.

According to Tony Khan, the live gate for AEW Revolution 2023 was around $800,000. This is a record number for any wrestling event in the city’s history.

Tony Khan at the press conference happening now says the live gate for Revolution was over $800,000. Over 8,000 attendees paid. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) March 6, 2023

The AEW President further added also opened up about Ring Of Honor which made its television debut last week. Tony claimed ROH’s Honor Club has hit a record number of around 12,000 subscribers.

During the post-show media scrum, Mr. Khan also talked about some key topics like Kenny Omega’s future with AEW, “the IWGP Women’s Champion” Mercedes Mone, and much more.

Here are the full results of AEW’s recent record-breaking pay-per-view:

AEW’s first event of 2023 had eight matches out of which five had championships on the line. And from “Final Burial” to “Texas Death Match”, the PPV load with stipulation-based matches.

Here is the full list of the winners of AEW Revolution 2023:

Ricky Starks defeated Chris Jericho in a Singles Match

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry defeated Christian Cage in a “Final Burial Match

The House of Black defeated The Elite to become the new “AEW World Trios Champions”

Jamie Hayter defeated Ruby Soho and Saraya to retain her “AEW Women’s World Championship”

Jamie Hayter defeated Saraya and Ruby Soho to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship at #AEWRevolution. After the match Ruby Soho joins with Saraya and Toni Storm to beat down Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. #JamieHayter #Saraya #RubySoho #AndStill pic.twitter.com/7fDuQ5SbyN — SEScoops (@sescoops) March 6, 2023

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley in a “Texas Death Match”

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley getting him to tap out while being choked by a chain in a bloddy Texas Death Match at #AEWRevolution #JonMoxley #AdamPage #TexasDeathMatch pic.twitter.com/iQQlJWlGld — SEScoops (@sescoops) March 6, 2023

Wardlow defeated Samoa Joe to become the new “AEW TNT Champion”

Wardlow gets Samoa Joe to pass out in the choke to become the NEW AEW TNT Champion at #AEWRevolution #Wardlow #SamoaJoe #AndNew pic.twitter.com/hsUiemtMeJ — SEScoops (@sescoops) March 6, 2023

The Gunns defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Orange Cassidy & Danhausen, and The Acclaimed to retain their “AEW Tag Team Championships”

The Gunns defeat The Acclaimed, Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, and Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, they even low blowed their dad! FTR showed up and returned to AEW to confront the The Gunns after the match. #AEWRevolution #FTR #TheGunns #TheAcclaimed pic.twitter.com/xU1TPxocpf — SEScoops (@sescoops) March 6, 2023

MJF defeat Bryan Danielson in a “60-Minute Iron Man Match” and retained his “AEW World Title”

MJF defeats Bryan Danielson in a crazy 67 minute all-time classic Iron-Man match…wow. How we rating that out of 10? I’m going really high on the scale.#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/00Bb8CZiZX — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 6, 2023

