HomeSearch

Tony Khan Says AEW Revolution 2023 Live Gate Was Over $800,000

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 06/03/2023

2023 AEW Revolution

Tony Khan
Credits: Twitter

All Elite Wrestling recently delivered its first PPV of 2023 “AEW Revolution” from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The event featured eight matches in total and was main evented by MJF(C) vs. Bryan Danielson for AEW Title in a 60-Minute Ironman match. Well, the action-packed pay-per-view has turned out to be a financial success. During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan revealed the record gate numbers the 2023 AEW Revolution has made.

From MJF spilling water on a fan to Kenny Omega’s current contract expiration, the AEW President discussed a lot on the post-show media scrum. Tony Khan also revealed the attendance and live gate of the recent pay-per-view.

AEW Revolution 2023 earned over $800,000, A record gate number for San Francisco

During the press conference, Tony Khan revealed the exact attendance of AEW Revolution 2023. He claimed the PPV saw its best attendance with around 9000 fans, out of which, 8000 were paid. In fact, the recent San Francisco PPV has also created a record in terms of the live gate.

According to Tony Khan, the live gate for AEW Revolution 2023 was around $800,000. This is a record number for any wrestling event in the city’s history.

The AEW President further added also opened up about Ring Of Honor which made its television debut last week. Tony claimed ROH’s Honor Club has hit a record number of around 12,000 subscribers.

During the post-show media scrum, Mr. Khan also talked about some key topics like Kenny Omega’s future with AEW, “the IWGP Women’s Champion” Mercedes Mone, and much more.

Here are the full results of AEW’s recent record-breaking pay-per-view:

AEW’s first event of 2023 had eight matches out of which five had championships on the line. And from “Final Burial” to “Texas Death Match”, the PPV load with stipulation-based matches.

Here is the full list of the winners of AEW Revolution 2023:

  • Ricky Starks defeated Chris Jericho in a Singles Match
  • “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry defeated Christian Cage in a “Final Burial Match
  • The House of Black defeated The Elite to become the new “AEW World Trios Champions”
  • Jamie Hayter defeated Ruby Soho and Saraya to retain her “AEW Women’s World Championship”
  • “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley in a “Texas Death Match”
  • Wardlow defeated Samoa Joe to become the new “AEW TNT Champion”
  • The Gunns defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Orange Cassidy & Danhausen, and The Acclaimed to retain their “AEW Tag Team Championships”
  • MJF defeat Bryan Danielson in a “60-Minute Iron Man Match” and retained his “AEW World Title”

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.

About the author
Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz is a WWE author at The Sports Rush. With more than 500 articles published, Yasser has been a part of The Sports Rush team for more than 6 months. Mixing passion with his profession, he aims to bring the world of wrestling to your screens in a unique yet simple manner. A lifelong fan of icons like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy, Yasser has been following WWE since 2004. Other than wrestling, he also loves to play and watch cricket and sometimes enjoys binge-watching a Crime Thriller series.

Read more from Yasser Ayaz