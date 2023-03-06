AEW Revolution 2023 Results: Title Changes, Returns and a Heel Turn

AEW has been criticized in the recent past for their failure to come up with engaging storylines. The same, however, cannot be said about their wrestling. It is the one thing that the promotion does as well as if not better than most other wrestling companies. Tony Khan played to the strengths of his company today, and everyone on the roster brought their A-Game at AEW Revolution.

There was a total of 9 matches on the card today. 8of those took place on the main card, while one was reserved for the pre-show. These were the matches lined up at the PPV tonight:

Zero Hour Pre-Show Match: Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Brothers vs Ari Daivari & The Varsity Athletes

Jungle Boy vs Christian Cage: Final Burial Match

The Elite (champions) vs The House of Black: AEW Trios Title Match

Jamie Hayter (champion) vs Ruby Soho vs Saraya: AEW World Women’s Championship Match

Chris Jericho vs Ricky Starks: Singles Match (everyone is banned from ringside)

Jon Moxley vs Hangman Page: Texas Death Match

Samoa Joe (champion) vs Wardlow: AEW TNT Championship Match

The Gunn Club (champions) vs The Acclaimed vs Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs Orange Cassidy & Danhausen: AEW Tag Team Championship Match

MJF (champion) vs Bryan Danielson: AEW World Heavyweight Title 60-Minute Iron Man Match

AEW Revolution 2023 results

Pre-Show – :

Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Brothers vs Ari Daivari & The Varsity Athletes

This was a good match for the pre-show. Everyone did their part and Briscoe’s presence helped to get the crowd into it. Briscoe picked up the pin after landing the Froggy Bow on Daivari for the win.

Winner: Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Brothers

Main Card – :

Chris Jericho vs Ricky Starks

Jericho and Starks opened the night. The Absolute One walked out with a taped rib to sell a previous injury at the hands of JAS. Starks dominated proceedings, but Jericho managed to assert himself by targeting his injured rib. However, Starks managed to fight back and even kicked out of a code breaker to pick up the much-deserved win. While it was far from the best match of the night, it did its job and the right man won.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Jungle Boy vs Christian Cage: Final Burial Match

This was by no means a wrestling clinic. Both Christian Cage and Jungle Boy Jack Perry came out with only one thing in their mind, violence. This was a violent and aggressive affair from the get go. In the end, it was Jungle Boy who picked up the win after hitting Christian with the Con-Chair-To and rolling him into the coffin.

Winner: Jungle Boy

The Elite (champions) vs The House of Black: AEW Trios Title Match

First things first, the presentation for House of Black during their entrance actually made them look like a huge deal. The two teams then did what everyone already expected of them, which is putting on an amazing wrestling match. Everyone got their stuff in and with the quality in the ring, it is no surprise that the crowd were into it from the get go.

The House of Black picked up the win after Malakai Black hit Dante’s Inferno on Matt Jackson for the pin.

Winners: House of Black

Jamie Hayter (champion) vs Ruby Soho vs Saraya: AEW World Women’s Championship Match

Jamie Hayter is at a whole other level at the moment. It is very obvious how in love the fans are with her, and this is despite the caliber of women that were out there. All three women involved had a good showing for a fun match that ended after Hayter rolled up Ruby Soho.

After the match, Soho helped Britt Baker and Hayter to fight off Saraya and Toni Storm before turning on the AEW originals and siding with her former WWE colleagues.

Definitely not the heel turn of the century, but a decent match regardless.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Jon Moxley vs Hangman Page: Texas Death Match

This was not a match for the faint of hearts. The first blood was drawn around two minutes into the match and it never stopped after. They used bricks, barbed wires, forks, everything they could get their hands on to make the other person bleed as much as possible.

This was an instant classic if you’re a hardcore wrestling fan. Otherwise, this is one of those matches you wouldn’t recommend others to watch.

Hangman Page picked up the win after he hung Moxley over the top rope with a chain to force a tap out of him.

Winner: Hangman Page

Samoa Joe (champion) vs Wardlow: AEW TNT Championship Match

Wardlow is said to be Jeff Hardy in Dave Batista’s body. There has never been a more apt comparison. However, something about this match felt like it never went to the next level. Regardless, it was a fun match and watching Samoa Joe get choked out after years of him doing the same to others was surprising.

Winner: Wardlow

The Gunn Club (champions) vs The Acclaimed vs Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs Orange Cassidy & Danhausen: AEW Tag Team Championship Match

This match had its moments but it was definitely the worst match of the night. There’s not a lot to speak off. The Gunn Club retained their titles and were later confronted by a returning FTR, who made their intentions very clear.

Winner: The Gunn Club

MJF (champion) vs Bryan Danielson: AEW World Heavyweight Title 60-Minute Iron Man Match

Possibly the best match of the night. MJF showed that he was good enough to go head-to-head with Bryan Danielson, first getting into a technical war before they went all out. After 50 minutes, both men were 3-3. Danielson managed to get MJF in the single crab leg with only a minute to go. However, the AEW World Champion managed to survive.

The match was sent into overtime. It lasted an extra ten minutes before MJF hit Danielson with an oxygen tank before forcing him to tap out to the Lebell Lock.

What a great match to close out a fantastic night of wrestling!

Winner: MJF

