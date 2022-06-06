”It was just like reeming Windham out” – Matt Hardy shares an interesting backstage incident involving former WWE superstar Bray Wyatt

Former ECW Champion Matt Hardy recalls how Vince McMahon once scolded former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt in front of him.

WWE Owner Vince McMahon is well known for using all his resources to establish a talent that he sees potential in. The Chairman of the Board is also often criticized for being rigid with the superstars backstage. One such incident related to Bray Wyatt was brought to light by Matt Hardy recently.

While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Former WWE Superstar recalled his time in WWE as The Deletion of the World. In 2018, Matt was paired alongside former WWE star Bray Wyatt, also known as The Fiend. Although the faction functioned for a brief period, the duo held the Raw tag team titles once.

Matt Hardy remembers Vince McMahon berating Bray Wyatt for his performance

On the May 20th episode of his show, Matt Hardy talked about how the Deleters of Worlds was formed in WWE. The former star also pinned his views on the “Broken” character he portrayed during that time.

While conversing on his podcast, Matt recollected an interesting past incident when Vince criticized Bray Wyatt for one of his performances. The Chairman of the Board was unhappy with Bray for not doing the spider walk in a tag team match. Matt recalled Vince lashing out at Wyatt and reeming him for not being in shape. He detailed:

“Bray, why didn’t you do that spider walk. What’s wrong with you. You’re not in shape, can you not do it anymore?… He really laid into him and then he said, ‘you’re not even playing the gimmick’. It was just like reeming Windham out.”

Matt Hardy later explained, that although Vince was angry, it was for the right reason.

We just recorded a new episode of #ExtremeLife and per @JonAlba it’s the best episode of the series yet. @MATTHARDYBRAND talks all about his #WOKEN bond with Bray Wyatt (@Windham6). It releases on Friday, but you’ll get it early on https://t.co/8SV2UJUsSY! pic.twitter.com/UiIaEnYEre — The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (@matthardypod) May 18, 2022

Matt asserts the Former WWE Universal Champion shared a father-son equation with Vince

During the show, Matt Hardy also expressed his opinion on the relationship WWE Chairman had with Bray Wyatt. The AEW star thinks Vince McMahon treated the former WWE Universal champion as his son. Matt Hardy stated that Vince praised Bray Wyatt when he performed well and scolded him badly when he didn’t. The former WWE star noted Wyatt got a different treatment than the other roster members. He said:

“Windham (Bray Wyatt) has always had a very strange relationship with Vince McMahon, very strange, like, I almost felt like Vince looked at him like a son in some ways. When he would do things that he liked, he would love him and he would really give him everything that he could possibly give him.”

Matt Hardy also noted that Vince’s reacted because he believed Wyatt could have done better. McMahon knew Bray will have a long run in WWE than Matt Hardy. Matt also feels that to be the reason he wasn’t scolded by McMahon.

Matt Hardy left WWE in 2020 and is working in AEW now. One year, Bray Wyatt was also released from the company. WWE received a lot of backlash from the fans for releasing Wyatt. The former Universal champion has not worked for any promotion since then.

Anyway, it will be interesting to see whether Vince’s son-like Bray Wyatt ever steps foot in the WWE ring again or not.

