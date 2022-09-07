Hollywood Actor Jake Gyllenhaal predicts what would happen if he was in a fight with Ronda Rousey

Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal hilariously responds to the idea of him having a match with Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey is a force to be reckoned with in both UFC and WWE. Rousey started her career as an MMA fighter in the UFC. During her stint as an Ultimate Fighter, a lot of fighters have walked the well-trodden path of destruction that Rousey left. The former UFC star’s moniker in WWE as “The Rowdy One” is no misnomer. When she was signed to WWE in 2015, fans saw the fighter bring the same persona to the squared circle as the octagon, fearlessness, and meanness.

One of the major highlights of Ronda Rousey’s career in UFC was when she successfully defended her UFC Bantamweight Championship against Alexis Davis via knockout in just 16 seconds of the first round. Rousey’s popularity in the fight world got her a major push in WWE right from the gate.

She won her first-ever WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Ronda is currently signed with WWE under the SmackDown brand. During a recent edition of the talk show, “The Conan Show”, the host Conan O’Brien asked the lead actor from the movie Southpaw Jake Gyllenhaal how long could he last in a fight with Ronda Rousey. Jake’s reaction was amusing.

Jake Gyllenhaal reacts to fighting Ronda Rousey

Jake Gyllenhaal was undeniably ripped in the movie Southpaw. The struggle and hard work that went into the making of a boxer out of an actor was conspicuous through his body transformation. On being asked a funny question by the show host Conan O’Brien which was how long he’d last with Ronda Rousey in a match, Jake emphatically replied saying, “That’s it. It’s done. It’s over,”

The actor’s response got a burst of laughter from the crowd.

“You transform yourself for every film you do. You’re a great actor, but you also change your body. When you did southpaw, we have a picture of you from that movie. You got in sick shape, insane shape — unless that’s a prosthetic chest. In which case I want to know where I can purchase one.” Jested O’Brien.

Jake responded saying, “Yeah, no, that’s not my body — but thank you, I really appreciate it. I mean, I learned how to box for the movie that’s what happens when you learn how to box you get in really good shape. You get in crazy shape.”

Interestingly, The 41-year-old actor was set to work with Ronda Rousey for the remake of the movie Roadhouse but the plan was later nixed. According to Deadline, Conor McGregor will now co-star with Jake Gyllenhaal making his acting debut.

Click here for more wrestling news.