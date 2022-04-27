“I was really, really surprised” – Ronda Rousey Says She Was Taken Aback By The Fans Reaction On Her WWE Return

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey says she was taken aback by the fans reaction on her WWE return.

In a recent interview with the podcast of the Wives Of Wrestling, The “Baddest Woman on the Planet” Ronda Rousey expressed that she was taken aback by the reaction of the WWE fans to her return.

The ovation and cheers she got from the fans were not quite what she had expected. The former raw women’s champion is currently a superstar at Smackdown brand. Rousey is one of the most polarizing superstars in the WWE who has been in the crosshairs of the fans since she made her debut in 2015.

“I was really, really surprised”

After her hiatus, she made her return to the Royal Rumble, and to her disbelief, the fans went wild from the moment they heard her entrance music to when she made a beeline for the ring.

She said that she was too guarded to feel happy about it. Instead, she stayed in character and didn’t break kayfabe. As entrant number 28, she stormed towards the ring with momentum while the fans cheered for her despite the fact that she was a heel the last time they saw her.

“I guess the feedback I get is a live audience,” Ronda said. “There’s a lot of times where what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things. Case in point, Royal Rumble. I left as a heel and was getting booed out of every stadium, and I was like, ‘okay,’

So I assumed everyone thought I was still a heel

And any interviews I gave any time I was talking sh*t on the fans. Like, being in character for in case I come back, and that’s what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up being not that reaction, I was really, really surprised.”

Even during her stint in the past, Rousey had faced a lot of hate from the fans online. ‘the Rowdy One’ was booed out of every stadium. She expected the crowd’s reaction to be along the lines of the heel character that she plays. Ronda embraced her character even outside the ring by bad-mouthing the fans of the WWE.

In the interview, Ronda also expressed how onerous it is for her to travel with an infant. She is balancing between being a sports entertainer, a mom, and a wife.