“He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that”- Former WWE superstar thinks Goldberg is an unsafe wrestler to work with

A former WWE superstar took shots at Goldberg for being a reckless wrestler. Goldberg once broke his collarbone and the effects of which are still felt to this day.

Bill Goldberg is one of the most hyped names in pro wrestling ever. With a body that resembles that of a gladiator, Goldberg seems like he’s built for wrestling. However, Goldberg wasn’t a pro wrestling fan before he joined WCW in 1997.

Before he was a wrestler, Goldberg was a professional football player. When he finally embarked on his wrestling journey, he was new to the game and the nuances of wrestling. Right off the bat, Goldberg was hyped so much that he made short work of his opponents in the ring.

The former WCW Champion was on a staggering winning streak of 173-0 in WCW. In 2003, Bill made his debut in WWE. The push he received in WWE was as same as when he was in WCW. Right from the gate, Goldberg clashed with the top star in WWE, The Rock.

The master of Jackhammer left the company in 2004 after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20. After 12 years of absence, Bill made his return in 2016 and won the WWE Universal Championship for the first time.

Despite his impressive reputation, many superstars don’t consider Goldberg a safe wrestler to work with. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree considers Goldberg an unsafe worker in the ring. On That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, Rene Dupree imparted how Goldberg severely injured him.

“Yeah he dislocated my collarbone,” Dupree stated. “We (La Resistance) had a pre-tape in the back with Goldberg and he hit me with the French flag and we had to do 5 takes. To this day, if I try to flex it, it still hurts. Yeah he’s the s***s. He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that.”

Dupree further expressed his surprise over how WWE continues to glorify Goldberg as a major talent.

“To me they (WWE) must be desperate,” Dupree continued. “That’s the only thing I can figure. They can’t create new stars or they don’t have confidence in the people they have.”

According to the Canadian wrestler, WWE is continuing to overhype Goldberg due to its inability to make new stars.

Will Rene Dupree ever return to WWE?

Rene Dupree had a moderately successful run in WWE. Dupree made his debut on an episode of SmackDown in 2004. After he was released from the company in 2007, Dupree wrestled for All Japan Pro Wrestling, Wrestle-1, and Pro Wrestling Noah. As per an article on SLAM! Wrestling, Dupree made comments about his WWE release.

“I was at the point I wanted to do something else … I have nothing negative to say about them at all.” He also added, “You come to a point in life where you need a change.”

At present, Dupree is signed to Pro Wrestling Noah as a member of Takashi Sugiura’s Sugiura-gun faction. On being asked if he’d ever return to WWE or US wrestling, Dupree said that he would be happy to return to showcase the skills he has acquired over the years.

“I would love to work in front of an American audience and a worldwide audience again, just to show them I’m not the same wrestler I was back then. I’m a hell of a lot better.”

It remains to be seen if Rene will make his return to major companies like WWE or AEW.