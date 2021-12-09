“A few guys felt like I needed to be gone” – Ric Flair reveals former WWE Champion wanted him to be gone from wrestling

Ric Flair reveals former WWE Champion wanted him to be gone from wrestling. The Nature Boy is a legend in the world of pro-wrestling.

Ric Flair is one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling. However, in the 90’s there was a belief among some that he was done at the top and needed to make way for the young talent. One of such guys was former WWE Champion Sid Vicious.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, The Nature Boy recalled the infamous Sid-Arn Anderson stabbing incident that took place before Starrcade 1993. Flair revealed that the argument took place over him. Anderson sticked up for him but Sid wanted Flair gone.

“I was there, I didn’t see it [The stabbing incident].I get along with Sid [Vicious] now. I don’t even know why the conversation went the way it did. Arn was sticking up for me, because Sid kept saying ‘Flair is too old, he needs to move along’.

I wasn’t even a champion. I think at that point in time, a few guys like Sid felt like I needed to be gone from the business. I’ve talked to Sid, I don’t bear any hard feelings towards him. He suffered one of the most horrific injuries that I’ve ever seen in a ring, when he broke his leg in half. It was terrible, I’ll always have a special place in my heart for anyone who has been hurt that badly in the ring.”

The injury that Flair is referring to took place on January 14, 2001, at the Sin pay-per-view. Forced to perform an aeriel manouvre by WCW management despite his willingness, he suffered a leg fracture after breaking his left leg in half, snapping both the tibia and fibula, with at least one of the bones breaking through the skin.

Fortunately for him, he managed to recover and wrestled the last match of his career on August 5, 2017.

During his career he won the WWE(then WWF) Championship and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice. He also main evented two Wrestlemanias and WCW’s counterpart Starrcade once.

