“To screw up like I did that night, it was just insane” – Jeff Hardy opens up on the most shameful moment of his career

Jeff Hardy opens up on the most shameful moment of his career while speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin recently on Broken Skull Sessions.

Jeff Hardy is one of the most famous wrestlers in the planet. Unfortunately for him, he is also one of the most infamous ones. He is beloved for his ability inside the squared circle and his vices and misdemeanors outside of it are also very well known. Unfortunately, there was this one time when his demons followed him to the ring.

During a conversation with Stone Cold Steve Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions, Jeff opened up on the most disgraceful night as a wrestler; Victory Road Pay Per View 2011. He recalled the events leading up to the embarrassing main event where he was scheduled to face Sting and walked out inebriated, after popping one too many Somas.

“[Soma] hadn’t become a controlled substance yet. So I was still taking the Somas. But I do remember talking to Sting before I got too altered to even…walk out there, hardly. We were gonna do this spot with his finish – the [Scorpion Death Drop] – but my head was gonna be in a chair. And I remember being scared of that. Oh, I might really hurt my neck doing that but it’s gonna be awesome if I don’t. So yeah, I just took too much.

By the time it was time for me to go out there; they [had to find me]. Former TNA Executive Producer] Eric Bischoff came out there. They had to shut it down. He had to take it home real quick and that was the right thing. They had to do it.

To screw up like I did that night, it was just insane. But one positive asset that I have by looking back at that footage is just – so embarrassing. So – oh my God – just shameful, you know? Out there with my hero in the main event. All these people are watching. But then to do that?”

To Jeff’s credit, he learned from his mistake and used it as a catalyst for changing himself.

“After that is when I really got it together. So flash forward to like 2012-2013, man. 2012 was one of the best wrestling years in my life in that company. I was on fire. I started doing the paint with the eyes and my creativity was just off the charts because I was completely sober and that’s when everything got really good.”

