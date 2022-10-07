“30 is too damn young” – Wrestling Universe Mourns the Death of Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee

Pro wrestling fans and superstars express their condolences after the untimely death of former WWE NXT star Sara Lee.

The whole wrestling world was shocked after unfortunate news regarding the death of an ex-WWE star came out yesterday. Sara Lee, a former WWE NXT star and the winner of the 2015 edition of WWE’s Tough Enough show is no more. Although the reason is unknown yet, her mother Terri Lee took to Facebook and made the news public with a heartfelt message.

Considering her age, which was just 30, the news sent shock waves to the whole wrestling fraternity. From fans to her fellow superstars, everyone who knew Sara Lee is saddened by her death and has reacted to it. One of her fellow wrestlers named Bull James has organized a fund raising campaign [GoFundMe] to raise funds to help her family, especially her three children.

Every little bit helps. RIP Sara ❤️https://t.co/4JE5NhiXce — Bull James (@RealBullJames) October 6, 2022

Fans and Wrestlers voice their thoughts and prayers on the death of Sara Lee

Mourning the untimely departure of its former wrestler, WWE pinned a tributary message on its official Twitter handle.

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

Former WWE superstar Chelsea Green wrote an emotional message on Twitter to express her grief. She posted photos of Sara laughing, which is how Chelsea wishes to remember her.

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her – laughing, smiling, carefree. pic.twitter.com/XLlLFXDOcF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 6, 2022

A number of superstars, AEW superstar Saraya, who recently lost her uncle, also expressed how heartbroken she is after hearing the news. Likewise, retired pro wrestler and current NXT referee Darryl Sharma, Brandi Rhodes, Sonya Deville and more also took to his official Twitter account and grieved her death.

Fans also joined them and showered love and support to Sara Lee’s family during these tough times. A Twitter used posted a clip of her talking to WWE stars and talked about the humble nature Sara had.

You can tell Sara Lee was a humble, quiet, and peaceful woman!! Her peers loved her backstage and many fans rooted to see her strive and do her very best. It’s a shame Bc she was also training to one day comeback !!! 😢 #RIPSaraLee 💔 pic.twitter.com/699QaB3pOk — Rosa Thorn  (@peliroucka) October 7, 2022

That Sara Lee news is just horrible. Thoughts with her friends and family. Really puts things into perspective. Just enjoy the good things as much as you can. — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) October 6, 2022

RIP Sara Lee. Fly high 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mw0tWED7pu — The Phenomenal Enigma (@ThePh1Enigma) October 6, 2022

Absolutely Shocked and saddened. 🙁 Rest In Peace Sara Lee. 💔 pic.twitter.com/gC6vmm7UqP — Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) October 6, 2022

Her last post on social media is melting a lot of hearts

One day prior to her unfortunate death, Sara Lee took to Instagram and talked about her recovery from a Sinus infection. The former WWE Tough Enough winner seemed happy to be back in the Gym. Sara took to her Instagram account and wrote this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Lee (@saraann_lee)

Sara Lee posted this just 2 days ago to. Rip sweet angel. My heart breaks for her family man. She was the loveliest and my fave on tough enough. Sending love n strength to Wes n the 3 kids. My condolences, this is so freaking sad. 30 is too damn young 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/IIaFRC3FCX — Tash🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) October 6, 2022

This was Sara Lee’s final post on Instagram, even more heartbreaking reading the caption… pic.twitter.com/k87OUCSlq7 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 6, 2022

Anyway, a couple of days ago, Sara Lee was confident about her health and was ready to move forward. But, who knew, life had other plans for her. Though the 30-year-old has left the world too soon, she will always have a place in the hearts of her fans and fellow wrestlers.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.