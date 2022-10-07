“30 is too damn young” – Wrestling Universe Mourns the Death of Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee

full
Yasser Ayaz
|Fri Oct 07 2022

Pro wrestling fans and superstars express their condolences after the untimely death of former WWE NXT star Sara Lee.

The whole wrestling world was shocked after unfortunate news regarding the death of an ex-WWE star came out yesterday. Sara Lee, a former WWE NXT star and the winner of the 2015 edition of WWE’s Tough Enough show is no more. Although the reason is unknown yet, her mother Terri Lee took to Facebook and made the news public with a heartfelt message. 

Considering her age, which was just 30, the news sent shock waves to the whole wrestling fraternity. From fans to her fellow superstars, everyone who knew Sara Lee is saddened by her death and has reacted to it. One of her fellow wrestlers named Bull James has organized a fund raising campaign [GoFundMe] to raise funds to help her family, especially her three children.

Fans and Wrestlers voice their thoughts and prayers on the death of Sara Lee 

Mourning the untimely departure of its former wrestler, WWE pinned a tributary message on its official Twitter handle.

Former WWE superstar Chelsea Green wrote an emotional message on Twitter to express her grief. She posted photos of Sara laughing, which is how Chelsea wishes to remember her.

A number of superstars, AEW superstar Saraya, who recently lost her uncle, also expressed how heartbroken she is after hearing the news. Likewise, retired pro wrestler and current NXT referee Darryl Sharma, Brandi Rhodes, Sonya Deville and more also took to his official Twitter account and grieved her death.

Fans also joined them and showered love and support to Sara Lee’s family during these tough times. A Twitter used posted a clip of her talking to WWE stars and talked about the humble nature Sara had.

Her last post on social media is melting a lot of hearts

One day prior to her unfortunate death, Sara Lee took to Instagram and talked about her recovery from a Sinus infection. The former WWE Tough Enough winner seemed happy to be back in the Gym. Sara took to her Instagram account and wrote this:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Lee (@saraann_lee)

Anyway, a couple of days ago, Sara Lee was confident about her health and was ready to move forward. But, who knew, life had other plans for her. Though the 30-year-old has left the world too soon, she will always have a place in the hearts of her fans and fellow wrestlers.

