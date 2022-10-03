full
Cover Image for “A Man Who Embodied the Term ‘Fighting Spirit’” – Wrestling World Bursts on Twitter Mourning the Death of Antonio Inoki

Yasser Ayaz
|Mon Oct 03 2022

Fans and wrestlers take to social media and express their grief following the unfortunate death of Japanese Wrestler Antonio Inoki.

The wrestling world was shocked after hearing about the death of legendary Japanese wrestler, Antonio Inoki. Fans and wrestlers loaded twitter with their prayers after hearing the sad news. The legendary wrestler died on Saturday battling a rare disease called amyloidosis. New Japan Pro-Wrestling took to its official Twitter account and confirmed the sad news.

Born in 1943, the Japanese wrestler is well known for fighting boxing legend Mohammad Ali in 1976. Antonio Inoki was the founding president of NJPW and also the first Asian wrestler to win the WWF Heavyweight Championship.

Antonio was a respected dignitary not just in Japan, but all across the globe. His last TV appearance was earlier this year in August when he came with his trademark red scarf, but was in a wheelchair. Fighting through the pain and disease, the 2010 WWE Hall of Famer said:

“As you can see, I’m pushing myself to the limit, and I’m getting power as I get to see you.”

Triple H and Tony Khan, and more grieve the death of Antonio Inoki

As the news got public, fans and legends of the sport took to social media and expressed their grief. From WWE to Impact Wrestling, every wrestling promotion thanked Antonio for all he has done for the sport.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter and posted a brief message acknowledging the legacy of the legendary wrestler.

Likewise, AEW President Tony Khan pinned his thoughts and prayers. Writing a heart-touching note, he thanked Antonio for his influence and achievements.

Current stars like Samoa Joe, Tazz, and Adam Cole also mourned the death of Antonio Inoki. The superstars also took to Twitter and expressed their grief.

Fans also reacted and filled Twitter with Hashtags and posts 

Antonio inspired a lot of Asian youngsters with his work and achievements in the field of wrestling. In fact, he is the reason pro wrestling became so much popular in Japan as he created a path for a lot of current Asian superstars.

After hearing the sad news of his demise, fans also joined the likes of Triple H and others to voice their condolences. Not just the Asian fans, but wrestling fanatics from all corners appreciated him for what he has done and filled Twitter with posts and Hashtags.

Nevertheless, Antonio Inoki will always be remembered for being a tremendous ambassador for pro wrestling and taking the sport to places like Russia and China.

