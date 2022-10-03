“A Man Who Embodied the Term ‘Fighting Spirit’” – Wrestling World Bursts on Twitter Mourning the Death of Antonio Inoki

Fans and wrestlers take to social media and express their grief following the unfortunate death of Japanese Wrestler Antonio Inoki.

The wrestling world was shocked after hearing about the death of legendary Japanese wrestler, Antonio Inoki. Fans and wrestlers loaded twitter with their prayers after hearing the sad news. The legendary wrestler died on Saturday battling a rare disease called amyloidosis. New Japan Pro-Wrestling took to its official Twitter account and confirmed the sad news.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened at the passing of our founder, Antonio Inoki. His achievements, both in professional wrestling and the global community are without parallel and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with Inoki’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/n8zA9hj78e — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 1, 2022

Born in 1943, the Japanese wrestler is well known for fighting boxing legend Mohammad Ali in 1976. Antonio Inoki was the founding president of NJPW and also the first Asian wrestler to win the WWF Heavyweight Championship.

Antonio was a respected dignitary not just in Japan, but all across the globe. His last TV appearance was earlier this year in August when he came with his trademark red scarf, but was in a wheelchair. Fighting through the pain and disease, the 2010 WWE Hall of Famer said:

“As you can see, I’m pushing myself to the limit, and I’m getting power as I get to see you.”

Triple H and Tony Khan, and more grieve the death of Antonio Inoki

As the news got public, fans and legends of the sport took to social media and expressed their grief. From WWE to Impact Wrestling, every wrestling promotion thanked Antonio for all he has done for the sport.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter and posted a brief message acknowledging the legacy of the legendary wrestler.

One of the most important figures in the history of our business, and a man who embodied the term “fighting spirit.” The legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki will live on forever. — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2022

Likewise, AEW President Tony Khan pinned his thoughts and prayers. Writing a heart-touching note, he thanked Antonio for his influence and achievements.

RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements will live on forever in the wrestling world; he’s an inspiration to all of the dreamers. Thank you sir. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 1, 2022

Current stars like Samoa Joe, Tazz, and Adam Cole also mourned the death of Antonio Inoki. The superstars also took to Twitter and expressed their grief.

Fans also reacted and filled Twitter with Hashtags and posts

Antonio inspired a lot of Asian youngsters with his work and achievements in the field of wrestling. In fact, he is the reason pro wrestling became so much popular in Japan as he created a path for a lot of current Asian superstars.

After hearing the sad news of his demise, fans also joined the likes of Triple H and others to voice their condolences. Not just the Asian fans, but wrestling fanatics from all corners appreciated him for what he has done and filled Twitter with posts and Hashtags.

RIP legend. — chris (@christahphur) October 1, 2022

God bless you Antonio, another great gone but never will he forgotten. RIP — michael Durkin (@wwe1990) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki 1 of the most important & influential men in wrestling history, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling. An absolute legend & national treasure in Japan. There will never be another man like Inoki. ❤️#RIPAntonioInoki pic.twitter.com/ArBwPN73te — KURO (@Twilight_Taiyo) October 1, 2022

One of the greatest Professional wrestlers of all time.#RIPAntonioInoki pic.twitter.com/qxDYZu1vwP — (@WrestlingDaze) October 1, 2022

Saddened to learn of the death of Antonio Inoki. Here’s the great man squaring off against Muhammad Ali in their ‘celebrated’ Boxer vs Wrestler bout. #AntonioInoki pic.twitter.com/fsdqgJab3b — Richard Luck (@RMGLUCK2017) October 1, 2022

Nevertheless, Antonio Inoki will always be remembered for being a tremendous ambassador for pro wrestling and taking the sport to places like Russia and China.

