After Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Triple H May Reunite Beloved “Frenemies” Post WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn aren’t the only fan favorite duo planned to reunite this year. Triple H is eager to bring in a hugely successful NXT tag team partnership to the main roster. Much like Owens and Zayn, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa started out as friends and even teamed up with each other. However, their alliance ended long before their main roster debuts.

If all goes well, longtime fans may get to see them pair up once again, but this time on the main roster sometime after the conclusion of WrestleMania 39.

Triple H may reunite beloved “Frenemies” after WrestleMania 39

According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, there are talks regarding the reunion of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano on the main roster. The report read:

“Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn aren’t the only “Frenemies” reuniting. There’s talks of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa linking up on the main roster after WrestleMania, with Gargano going as far as to say this during an interview this week.”

Gargano and Ciampa rose the ranks in NXT through their excellent display in the tag division. They soon became the Tag Team Champions, not too long before Ciampa turned heel and betrayed his partner.

The two then had one of the most memorable feuds in NXT history that catapulted both of them to the main event scene. Ciampa and Gargano went on to become NXT Champions, with the latter going one better and becoming NXT’s first ever Triple Crown winner.

This success, however, has yet to be replicated on the main roster.

Gargano has been featured on TV numerous times, but is yet to capture the imagination of fans like he did in NXT. Ciampa on the other hand, has been The Miz’s heavy, although he hasn’t had a match since September 17 last year, owing to hip surgery a month later.

Gargano in a recent interview stated that a DIY main roster run had not even seen its surface scratched yet. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in mind for them, and if it will help them turn the scales around.

