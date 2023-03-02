Cody Rhodes is in line to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, the American Nightmare already has his sights set beyond the biggest night of the wrestling calendar. During a recent interview, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner revealed three opponents he wanted to face after his clash with the Tribal Chief at the show of shows.

Since his WWE return, Rhodes has not had a lot of variety of opponents in his matches, despite the depth WWE possess in its roster. The world title challenger is hoping to change that in the time following WrestleMania. He already has a catalog of opponents in mind.

Cody Rhodes names three opponents he wants to face after Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

During a recent conversation with “The AJ Awesome Show,” Rhodes revealed that he wanted to have a go at current Intercontinental Champion Gunther, the first ever NXT triple crown champion, Johnny Gargano and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. He had completely different reasons to face them inside the squared circle.

For Gunther, he described him as a “special talent.”

Rhodes praised him for the way he conducted himself regarding his diet, training and performance, while citing his record-breaking performance at the Royal Rumble as an example.

For Gargano, Rhodes recalled his days in AEW during the Wednesday Night wars and how he felt he needed to bring back his A-Game every week. He called Gargano a wrestler’s wrestler and expressed his curiosity to find out if their styles could mesh.

The last name he had in mind was Edge. Rhodes recalled the Rated R Superstar viewing him as a rookie and felt that he needed to show him how he has grown in the time since.

“I don’t know much time Edge has left. He could do this forever if he wanted to. He’s in better shape than every locker room combined,” Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes will have to wait to find out who his WrestleMania 39 opponent is

Cody Rhodes locked his WrestleMania 39 main event spot by winning the Royal Rumble in January. However, he has since had to wait and see who his opponent will be. Roman Reigns recently defended his title against former stablemate Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

The Tribal Chief came out on top. However, he has since been booked to face Zayn once again later this week in a house show. It is unlikely that he will lose, but the WWE has changed titles before at house shows before. Although, none of them were in the middle of a historic run like Reigns is or as close to WrestleMania as we are today.

However, it is still not clear if he will the titles or not. While fans believe that the American Nightmare will dethrone the Tribal Chief, Reigns is also very near to a thousand days as champion and if he fails to get to four digits, it is hard to see anyone else come as close to the figure.

