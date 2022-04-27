“All earned, nothing given” – AEW Star recalls decades-old match with John Cena and calls him a consummate professional

Recently, a top AEW star praised WWE legend John Cena for how he rose through the ranks to earn everything.

Frankie Kazarian The AEW star may not have achieved that big of superstardom in his WWE career but has spent a prolonged duration in the pro wrestling industry. Recently, while retweeting a post, the AEW star lauded John Cena.

The wrestling veteran has engraved an unmatched legacy in IMPACT Wrestling. In a 24-years long career, Kazarian has shared the ring with and against some of the best stars including Cena.

AEW star praised John Cena and called him a “consummate professional”

Recently, a Twitter user posted a photo that featured John Cena and Frankie Kazarian. The throwback photo was from a decades-old match between Kazarian and Cena. The former SoCal Uncensored (SCU) member saw the tweet and retweeted it loaded with compliments for The Cenation Leader.

While retweeting the post, Kazarian praised John Cena and called him a “consummate professional.” The AEW star also praised the cenation leader for how he had grown through the levels and earned everything in his career.

Kazarian retweeted:

“Since day one, @JohnCena was a consummate professional. Very early on, and still, to this day, nobody worked harder than John. On everything. All earned, nothing given.”

Since day one, @JohnCena was a consummate professional. Very early on, and still to this day, nobody worked harder than John. On everything. All earned, nothing given.👊🏼 https://t.co/M50zFztb6H — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 25, 2022

This is not the first time a star from AEW has lauded Cena. AEW star Miro also praised the 16-time Champion when he appeared on The Kurt Angle Show. He said:

“John is the best. John is absolutely the best. I learned so much from him even to this day. Once again, he’s such a teacher. He’s so good and he’s one of those guys, ‘What’s your four best moves?’ That’s what I learned from him that I utilize to this day. He asks you that not because — He just wants to highlight you in the best spots, in the best lighting.”

The one and only in-ring encounter between Cena and Kazarian

Although Kazarian had a very brief stint with WWE, he faced John Cena once in the squared circle at Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW) in 2003. In one of the rare matches, Kazarian defeated Cena by disqualification. Since then, the two legends have never crossed paths with each other.

After leaving the WWE company, Kazarian succeeded in TNA and Ring of Honor (ROH). In ROH, he has won the ROH World Tag Team Champion three times and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion once.

As for John Cena, since the 45-year-old legend has made the leap to Hollywood, he has become a part-time WWE star.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.