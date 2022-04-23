Wrestling

“It’s like saying the USFL or XFL is starting up and the NFL is panicking” – Triple H talks competition between WWE and AEW

Triple H competition WWE and AEW
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"We haven't got it right this year"– Lewis Hamilton drops his hopes for 2022 after struggling sprint race in Imola
Next Article
When Megan Fox fangirled over Conor McGregor just a month before his infamous VMAs brawl with Machine Gun Kelly
WWE Latest News
Triple H competition WWE and AEW
“It’s like saying the USFL or XFL is starting up and the NFL is panicking” – Triple H talks competition between WWE and AEW

In a talk with Chris Vannini of The Atlantic, Triple H was asked about his…