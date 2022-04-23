“It’s like saying the USFL or XFL is starting up and the NFL is panicking” – Triple H talks competition between WWE and AEW

In a talk with Chris Vannini of The Atlantic, Triple H was asked about his opinion on the competition between WWE and AEW.

Since the debut of AEW in 2019, the competition between WWE and AEW has been the biggest talking point in the pro wrestling domain. If any star leaves or is released by WWE, the next obvious move for those stars is automatically assumed as AEW. WWE veteran Triple H was asked about the competition in a recent interview.

Triple H talks about the competition between WWE and AEW

WWE’s Executive Vice President talked about the competition with Chris Vannini of The Atlantic and voiced his opinion. He said that the competition is a positive for the pro wrestling industry. Talking about WWE vs AEW, he also said that it will make everybody better and sharper.

Triple H said:

“As far as the competition aspect goes, it’s great. It makes everybody sharper. You get lazy if you’re all there is and everybody goes about their business. At the end of the day, it’ll make us better, and we’ll all be better for it.

He further stated:

“All those things have forced us to be in a better place right now. Not that we wouldn’t have gotten there anyway, but we had to do it quicker in some manner. That’s an important piece of it, right?”

I interviewed Triple H for almost 30 minutes a few weeks back, but a lot of it didn’t fit in the tryout piece. After the response to that story, here’s more. Triple H shares his thoughts on AEW, NXT 2.0, how to make stars and more: https://t.co/MHoc3NlCol — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 18, 2022

“There’s room for everybody to do it”

The WWE Veteran further went on to state that as far as things are not the overall business, the competition ‘stuff is good’. Expressing his thoughts, Triple H said:

“As long as there aren’t things hurting the business overall, I think any of that stuff is good. If you’re a 6-year-old kid, you turn on the TV, wrestling is on and you like it. Now you’re caught up in it. Then you start sampling all of it. You get to where you’re a huge fan. That’s the money. There’s room for everybody to do it.”

Triple H used the example of USFL and XFL to explain his opinion. He said:

“It’s like saying the USFL or XFL is starting up and the NFL is panicking about market share. It’s just going to increase people’s love for football. If you love football that much, you’ll watch all of the football, and it’s great. But the NFL is not sweating that.”

Recently, the 52-year-old announced his WWE in-ring retirement when he appeared on a show with Stephen A. Smith. Triple talked about the health scare that led to his decision.

Triple H officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition while on @FirstTake. pic.twitter.com/oWWCwrFq6t — ESPN (@espn) March 25, 2022

Keeping aside the social media war between the WWE and AEW fans, Tripple H surely made a fair statement. The competition between WWE and AEW is already giving the fans a lot of quality content to watch.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.