“And I Never Got Anything Like That Again” – The Rock Once Splurged on a Rolex Only to Witness Its Destruction on WWE TV

Former 10-time WWE champion The Rock once purchased an expensive Rolex only to witness its destruction in the ring.

Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a The Rock, is one the most successful names in the world right now with a net of around $800 Million. Not only is he a big Hollywood star, but he is also one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The 50-year-old turns everything that he touches, into gold. However, he learned his best lesson about how to spend money after purchasing an expensive Rolex.

In one of his 2020 interviews, the former 10-time world champion was asked to name the first thing he had ever splurged on. The Rock shared an incident from 1999 and the valuable lesson he learned after what he did.

The Rock believed being successful meant having a Rolex with diamonds

While speaking on the show, The People’s Champ revealed that when was a kid, he thought owning a Rolex meant success. His version of a successful man until 1999 was, a Rolex watch that had diamonds in it.

So, when The Rock signed with WWE and started to earn a bit, the first thing he splurged on, was a Rolex. Despite living on rent and paying bills, he decided to splurge and got himself a Rolex.

However, when he wore that into the ring for an interview segment, a brawl broke out and his watch came off. The Rock shared how he saw his Rolex getting destroyed in the ring. And, instead of fighting his opponents, he was shouting for his Rolex.

The Rock shared that when he went home that day, he realized that was a sign that he did not need that watch. He stated:

“I go home that night, and I remember immediately thinking, This is a sign, and I don’t need it. And it wasn’t right for me at that time. And I never got anything like that again.”

The People’s Champ recently gifted his mom her dream house

Well, the incident taught the Hollywood Megastar how to make the best of what you have in your wallet. Earlier this year, The Rock decided to spend money. But, this time, it was not for a Rolex, it was to gift a house to his mom. The WWE star-turned-actor took to social media and posted some videos showing off his mother’s dream house.

Nevertheless, The Great One has been absent from WWE tv for the last three years. His last appearance was on the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown on October 4, 2019. However, there are rumors of him facing Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39. If that turns out to be true, his feud with The Tribal Chief will be something to watch.

