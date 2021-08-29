“And now she plays with a doll” – Alexa Bliss replies to fan criticizing her WWE booking

Alexa Bliss replies to fan criticizing her WWE booking. The former RAW and SmackDown Women’s champion was not having any of it.

Alexa Bliss already has a decorated career with the WWE. She was the first woman to win the RAW and SmackDown women’s Championship and also has the Women’s Tag Team title to boot. There are some however, who are not pleased with the booking in place for her at the moment.

WWE Network’s official Twitter account posted a clip of Alexa Bliss winning the WWE RAW Women’s Championship after defeating Sasha Banks on RAW on August 28, 2017. A fan took the opportunity to criticize her current booking in comparison, writing:

“And now she plays w a doll. Great booking”

Alexa Bliss replies to fan criticizing her WWE booking

The Goddess took the opportunity to bring up how well Lilly, the possessed doll, keeps selling out at WWE Shop.

“Yep! I Sure do! & Lilly is available on @WWEShop !! Well… when she’s back in stock. Keeps selling out… darn.”

Bliss is currently being set up as Charlotte Flair’s challenger for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. It is likely that the two women will face each other at Extreme Rules. If they do, this will only be their second match after their clash at Survivor Series 2017.

