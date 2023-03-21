WWE News and Rumors: Is Bray Wyatt Out of WrestleMania 39?

Bray Wyatt made an emphatic return at Extreme Rules last year. There was a lot of noise and hoopla around him. In the time since, however, his momentum has terribly slowed down. A lot of that has to do with the fact that he has only wrestled once since his comeback. His only match so far has been a lackluster showing at the Royal Rumble, but could that change come WrestleMania 39?

Wyatt was originally slotted to face Bobby Lashley at the Grandest stage of all. The two of them had a few segments furthering their storyline. However, in recent weeks there has been no progress.

There were rumors that Wyatt had left the promotion, but it turned out that he was nursing an injury. But how serious is that injury?

Is Bray Wyatt out of WrestleMania 39?

Dave Meltzer discussed Bray Wyatt and the probability of him turning up at WrestleMania on Wrestling Observer Radio. He noted that there was no mention of either Wyatt or Lashley on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

He stated that it was a possibility that he was no longer on the WrestleMania 39 card. Meltzer added that if WWE were positive that a match was going to take place, they would have used Lashley to build that storyline, but the Almighty’s absence only makes this match all the more doubtful.

“I mean, it looks to me like he’s off the show. They did a little flash with that Bray Wyatt stuff on Friday’s show, so he’s with the company, but he was supposed to be at the show Friday night. So, whatever it is, it’s a health issue, and the health issue hasn’t cleared up yet, and you know if they were confident that it was, they would at least have Bobby Lashley out there doing promos and stuff.”

Meltzer also added that WWE could replace Wyatt with Uncle Howdy, but they don’t want to commit to the match because of a slim possibility that Wyatt could return in time.

Brock Lesnar justified in not wrestling Bray Wyatt

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Omos at WrestleMania 39. Before this match, he was proposed a feud with Bray Wyatt. However, the Beast Incarnate turned the match down.

During an interview with “WrestleBinge by SportsKeeda,” WWE Hall of Famer, Teddy Long stated that Lesnar was in the right to reject that match.

“That’s not his niche, so I don’t blame him,” Teddy Long said. “You do what you’re told if they ask you, but ‘why should I?’”

Wyatt was then shifted to a feud with Bobby Lashley while Lesnar moved on to Omos. Long however, added during the interview that he was not keen to watch either of those matches.

Well, at the moment, it looks like he may not have to sit through at least one of those matches. But anything could change in the coming days.

