Possible Reason Why WWE Announced Bobby Lashley and LA Knight For Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal 2023

This week’s edition of SmackDown Live saw WWE making two big announcements. First, Rey Mysterio versus his son Dominik Mysterio got official for this year’s Showcase of Immortals. And second, the date for the 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was announced. The match, set to take place on next week’s SmackDown, will feature several superstars including Bobby Lashley and LA Knight.

André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns next week on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/nyqp89rQ7J — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 25, 2023

According to a recent report, Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal 2023 might also set Lashley versus LA Knight for WrestleMania 39. The original plan was to put The All Mighty against Bray Wyat, but an undisclosed physical issue has kept the latter out of action since before Elimination Chamber.

However, the good news is, Triple H does have a backup plan and will find a way to feature Lashley at the mega event. As per a recent report, if Bray Wyatt is unfit to appear, The All Mighty could face LA Knight. The backup plan also involves WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

🚨 Bobby Lashley will still be at #WrestleMania card, even if Bray Wyatt can’t make the show, @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport. Triple H has LA Knight as ‘backup’ for a segment/match with the ex-WWE Champion which could involve Stone Cold Steve Austin too.https://t.co/sHLqi6RqVG — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) March 23, 2023

WWE plans to set up the match through Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal 2023

Xero News, through a recent Tweet, revealed WWE’s plan for the 2023 Andre the Giant Battle Royal next week. According to it, Triple H might put his backup plans in motion next week. The report stated that the match will set up Bobby Lashley versus LA Knight for WrestleMania 39.

Although no detail was given about the 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, it did have an update about The Eater of Worlds. Xero News noted that WWE is going to evaluate Bray Wyatt’s situation this week. If he is cleared to wrestle, then an appearance at next week’s SmackDown and WrestleMania 39 is on.

Andre the Giant Battle Royal will setup Knight vs Lashley on night 1 Bray will be evaluated this week and if he clear he will be at smackdown and mania — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 25, 2023

WWE reportedly had a long entrance in plans for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

As noted above, the initial plan was to do a singles match between The All Might and The Eater of Worlds. In fact, a recent report by WrestlingBlog claims WWE had a long entrance planned for Bray Wyatt at the Show of Shows.

The report stated that Code Orange was supposed to perform Wyatt’s theme song live. His WrestleMania 39 entrance would have included all the puppets from his firefly funhouse and a drone show as well. In fact, Uncle Howdy would have also joined Bray Wyatt during his entrance according to WrestlingBlog.

I was told that Bray Wyatt was going to have a very long entrance at wrestlemania, he was going to have Code Orange perform his theme song live, was going to have all the puppets from firefly funhouse on his entrance, plus Uncle Howdy walking down with him, and a drone show too. — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 24, 2023

Nevertheless, fans would want that Bray Wyatt’s evaluation this week go well. If cleared to wrestle, who knows, he could appear at the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal next week.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.