HomeSearch

Possible Reason Why WWE Announced Bobby Lashley and LA Knight For Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal 2023

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 26/03/2023

2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Credits: WWE

This week’s edition of SmackDown Live saw WWE making two big announcements. First, Rey Mysterio versus his son Dominik Mysterio got official for this year’s Showcase of Immortals. And second, the date for the 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was announced. The match, set to take place on next week’s SmackDown, will feature several superstars including Bobby Lashley and LA Knight.

According to a recent report, Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal 2023 might also set Lashley versus LA Knight for WrestleMania 39. The original plan was to put The All Mighty against Bray Wyat, but an undisclosed physical issue has kept the latter out of action since before Elimination Chamber.

However, the good news is, Triple H does have a backup plan and will find a way to feature Lashley at the mega event. As per a recent report, if Bray Wyatt is unfit to appear, The All Mighty could face LA Knight. The backup plan also involves WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

WWE plans to set up the match through Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal 2023

Xero News, through a recent Tweet, revealed WWE’s plan for the 2023 Andre the Giant Battle Royal next week. According to it, Triple H might put his backup plans in motion next week. The report stated that the match will set up Bobby Lashley versus LA Knight for WrestleMania 39.

Although no detail was given about the 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, it did have an update about The Eater of Worlds. Xero News noted that WWE is going to evaluate Bray Wyatt’s situation this week. If he is cleared to wrestle, then an appearance at next week’s SmackDown and WrestleMania 39 is on.

WWE reportedly had a long entrance in plans for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

As noted above, the initial plan was to do a singles match between The All Might and The Eater of Worlds. In fact, a recent report by WrestlingBlog claims WWE had a long entrance planned for Bray Wyatt at the Show of Shows.

The report stated that Code Orange was supposed to perform Wyatt’s theme song live. His WrestleMania 39 entrance would have included all the puppets from his firefly funhouse and a drone show as well. In fact, Uncle Howdy would have also joined Bray Wyatt during his entrance according to WrestlingBlog.

Nevertheless, fans would want that Bray Wyatt’s evaluation this week go well. If cleared to wrestle, who knows, he could appear at the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal next week.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.

Share this article
About the author
Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz is a WWE author at The Sports Rush. With more than 500 articles published, Yasser has been a part of The Sports Rush team for more than 6 months. Mixing passion with his profession, he aims to bring the world of wrestling to your screens in a unique yet simple manner. A lifelong fan of icons like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy, Yasser has been following WWE since 2004. Other than wrestling, he also loves to play and watch cricket and sometimes enjoys binge-watching a Crime Thriller series.

Read more from Yasser Ayaz