WWE News and Rumors: Will Bobby Lashley Appear at WrestleMania 39 if Bray Wyatt Pulls Out?

One of the biggest matches scheduled to happen at WrestleMania 39 was Bobby Lashley versus Bray Wyatt. In fact, WWE started to build the big match after this year’s Royal Rumble. However, The Eater of Worlds hasn’t appeared on television since before the Elimination Chamber PPV. It has been reported that Wyatt is out following an undisclosed “Physical Issue”. Although the nature of the injury is unclear as of yet, rumors suggest he injured one of his fingers earlier this year.

With Bray Wyatt unlikely to appear at the Show of Shows, fans wonder what would happen with Bobby Lashley now. There are questions if The All Mighty will feature in the mega event or not.

WWE might book Bobby Lashley versus LA Knight if Bray Wyatt is out of WrestleMania 39

According to a recent report, WWE will find a way to feature Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38 even if Bray Wyatt can’t make it. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Triple H has a backup plan for The All Mighty for this year’s Showcase of Immortals.

If Bray Wyatt is unfit to perform, fans might see Bobby Lashley locking horns with LA Knight at WrestleMania 39. It could be a segment or a match that might also involve WWE legend Steve Austin.

WrestleVotes further added that as of yet, The All Mighty versus LA Knight is not fixed. However, the idea has been discussed for over a week now.

Adding: WWE will find a way to get Lashley on the card. A match vs. LA Knight isn’t planned as of now, but has been discussed for over a week now. https://t.co/U507ZepcQG — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 23, 2023

Well, none of this is 100% sure but if that is the backup plan of Triple H, fans will receive it with open hearts. A segment/match featuring Steve Austin, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley appears to be a tailor-made thing for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Earlier reports suggest Steve Austin could feature at WrestleMania 39 in a big segment against LA Knight

Dirt Sheets have been reporting Stone Cold’s involvement at WrestleMania 39 for the last few months. Initially, it was stated that WWE wanted to do a Steve Austin versus Brock Lesnar match, but the former refused. Then there were reports about the management pitching Austin for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Recently, both reports have kind of perished as a new rumor is going around quite heavily. It is being stated that LA Knight is due for a big segment at WrestleMania 39. And it will be alongside none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin. Though, The Texas Rattlesnake denied all the claims in a recent interview.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs The Megastar LA Knight #WrestleMania Yeah… pic.twitter.com/yUnGsjfWUo — ⚡️ (@ShotziLynch) March 11, 2023

Nevertheless, it’s a relief for fans that Bray Wyatt being out won’t affect the appearance of Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. However, it will still be interesting to know against who The All Mighty is going to be booked.

