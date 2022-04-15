“Are you thinking about taking it back to Vince?” – Matt Hardy reveals how Stone Cold Steve Austin reacted to the Broken Universe

Matt Hardy reveals how Stone Cold Steve Austin reacted to the Broken Universe and what he told him about the Broken Matt Hardy character.

After competing at the recently concluded event of WrestleMania 38, Matt Hardy, in the latest episode of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, opened up about the time when WWE Superstar Steve Austin loved his character of ‘Broken Universe’.

On night one of WrestleMania 38, The Texas Rattlesnake tussled against Kevin Owens. It was a no holds barred match. It was something Matt Hardy was happy to see. He claimed that Austin looked great.

“I mean, I loved it. I was so happy Steve got that moment. Steve was always great to me and my brother. But he was always really cool with me, we had a great relationship. I was so happy to see that moment, he looked great, he looked like a million bucks. And I am so glad he got to have a match in 2022, and it was constructed in the right way where he looked great in it,” he said.

“I had texted him later that night and had got to talk to him later on. I was so happy for him. No one more deserving, in my opinion, than Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

Further speaking on the show the wrestler recalled him appearing at the Ring Of Honor. The appearance was followed by his time with Impact Wrestling. Steve Austin was a huge fan of Matt Hardy’s Broken character. But, the company failed to use this character of the wrestler apparently.

‘ I love that sh*t’

“I still kind of did the character. But I feel like they just promoted us more as The Hardys, as opposed to Broken Matt and Brother Nero. But the thing that I was going to say, shortly after I had gotten that letter. And I want to say it was out on the internet. A little bit before that match, I got a call from Stone Cold.” Matt Hardy continued, “He said, ‘hey, what’s going on, man? What’s going on with this deal, with the gimmick. Are you thinking about taking that to Vince? I love that sh*t, man. It’s f***ing different, and crazy. It’s over as hell.’ He was just so cool about sh*t, the way he was talking.”

“He said, ‘that’s badass, man. What’s the deal now. You guys are out in Ring Of Honor? Are you thinking about taking it back to Vince?’

I said, ‘well, we’ve kind of talked about it, man. We will see. It’s not really his cup of tea. I don’t think, how extreme we were able to go with it in TNA.’

He said, ‘hell, man, that’s so great. You guys reinvented yourself and it got over. I love that sh*t, I love out-of-the-box thinking.’

And that was the hugest compliment, so great, and so cool. That’s been Steve the whole while, he’s always been so cool,” the wrestler said.

Matt Hardy and Steve Austin hold a good equation with each other

Matt Hardy and Steve Austin hold a good equation with each other. Their bonding can be understood by the fact that Matt Hardy was advised by Steve Austin about how the former should deliver in his comeback matches.

“One of the first things he told me from a serious aspect. I remember when I would make comebacks. I would come in and I would punch, punch, punch, punch, and if guys were bumping and feeding. He was like, ‘man, just think about this. Maybe come in and just clothesline them. Take their head off. To me, it looks a lot more vicious and like, legitimate. And the more legitimate you look, the better it is for you,’ said the wrestler.

