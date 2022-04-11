“He’s a good looking guy who can cut a great promo” – WWE are reportedly very interested in signing this WWE talent

Andrew Zarian claimed that WWE is keeping a close watch and the company has a high level of interest in signing AEW star Ethan Page.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast recently claimed on his show that the officials of WWE are keeping a close watch on the All Elite Wrestling star as the WWE company is keen on including the star wrestler of AEW into the universe of WWE.

Even though Ethan Page has been re-signed by the AEW, the podcaster said that there are eyes on the star wrestler of AEW. Andrew Zarian also complimented the wrestling skills of Ethan Page by saying that he is super talented. Andrew Zarian also said that Ethan Page has a TV look. And for this reason the company needs to keep him happy.

“By the way, Ethan Page is another dude that WWE is very high on. They like Ethan Page’s whole deal and I think he’s super hyper-talented,” said Andrew Zarian. “I know that Ethan Page has re-signed and he’s there for a while. But, I know for a fact that there are eyes on him for sure. He’s a guy who is a good looking guy who can cut a great promo. He has that TV look. So, you gotta keep a guy like that happy, especially now that he re-signed with you. You gotta do something with him.”

Andrew Zarian in the recent past had also mentioned that the WWE universe is interested in including the big names of AEW. Some of the names claimed by Andrew Zarian were MJF, Wardlow and Jade Cargill. Same like Ethan Page, even these wrestlers have still some years of contract left.

Presently, Ethan Page and TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, as The Men of The Year are tied with All Elite Wrestling. Both the wrestlers are been managed by Paige VanZant and Dan Lambert. Ethan Page was last seen in the wrestling ring on the March 4 edition of Rampage but came up short against Christian Cage. Since his loss to then-TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara Ethan Page has not wrestled a match on Dynamite.

WWE has always seemed keen on roping in the stars of AEW. With the recent developments in which WWE roped in Cody Rhodes it would be interesting to see will WWE be successful in roping in Ethan Page or not.

