“At one point, I was supposed to win it” – Wade Barrett reveals the original plans for the 2011 Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Inaugural NXT Champion Wade Barrett recently claimed he was the first choice to win the 2011 Money In The Bank match.

When you talk about the most underrated superstars in WWE history, Wade Barrett is a name that can never be left out. The UK-born superstar was one of the most promising talents in WWE between 2009 and 2015. But, despite delivering powerful performances on the main roster, Barrett never won a world title in WWE. In fact, when he came close to winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in 2011, he fell short again.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently spoke with WhatCulture where he conversed about his first run with WWE. Barret also mentioned his 2011 MITB Ladder match and shared the original plans.

Wade Barrett states he was supposed to win the Money In The Bank match

On the show, Wade Barrett began with his upcoming movie, Vengeance. The former WWE star, who now goes by the name Stuart Bennett, gave some insights about his latest acting gig.

However, Barrett was also asked about his 2011 Money In The Bank match. The former IC champion revealed that until the day of the match, he was the winner. But, Mr. McMahon changed the plans at the very last moment and gave Daniel Bryan the opportunity.

Barrett confessed his disappointment but appeared happy for the champion. He stated:

“We went into rehearsal the day before that, and the rehearsal had me winning the match. Then about an hour, we went live on the pay-per-view, we had a meeting, and Vince had changed his mind and wanted Daniel Bryan up. Obviously, it was disappointing for me at the time, but Daniel Bryan did a great job with it, so fair play, but at one point, I was supposed to win it.?”

Wade Barrett was released from the company in 2016. However, the former King of the Ring rejoined, but as a color commentator on the Balck and Gold brand, NXT.

That main event, when NXT rookies knocked on the door of the main roster

Wade Barrett, the winner of the first season of NXT, made an outstanding main roster debut. Barrett led a team of NXT rookies who attacked John Cena on the June 7, episode of RAW in 2010.

The faction was called NEXUS and had a solid initial push in the company. However, the leader showed more potential than the other debutants and even raised to the mid-card level. Barrett’s initial run on the main roster is noteworthy as he shared the ring with almost every top star.

Alongside five IC championship reigns, the UK-born WWE star also won the 2015 King of the Ring Championship. But, his work as the leader of Nexus is the highlight of his 11 years with the company.

