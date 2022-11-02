WWE Reportedly Thinking of Dumping Money in the Bank Pay Per View

winning the men s Money In The Bank match at Money In The Bank at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

For more than a decade, Money In The Bank (MITB) has been a major WWE show that takes place every year. Since its debut, the show has produced many WWE and World Heavyweight champions. However, according to the latest reports, the Triple H-led new WWE regime has considered scrapping it as a show.

The MITB briefcase guarantees its holder a chance to challenge any world champion at any time and place for the next year. From Edge to Liv Morgan, it has been a career booster for many male and female superstars. However, as per reports, there are chances it might lose its pay-per-view status. Recently, while talking to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes shed light on the plans that have been discussed regarding MITB.

WWE can ditch the show and add the matches to the WrestleMania match-card

Triple H has scrapped two pay-per-views since he took over the creative of WWE. First, Day 1 and then Hell In A Cell (HIAC), both shows have been dumped so far. According to reports, the idea of HIAC is alive as a match but not as a full-fledged PPV. The Game wants to use the gimmick occasionally and only when required in a storyline.

Now, it appears that under Triple H, WWE can choose to ditch the Money in the Bank pay-per-view as well. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that the new WWE regime has discussed shifting the MITB matches on both nights of Wrestlemania.

Although there is no official announcement as of now, WrestleVotes claimed the idea is still alive now that Triple H is in command. WrestleVotes said:

“Putting Money in the Bank on WrestleMania, one night women’s and one night men’s is something I’ve heard. I know since Hunter has taken over, the idea of one night women and one night men is alive.”

However, WrestleVotes also asserted Triple H might not scrap MITB as the show is being seen as a major PPV. It was noted that if a stadium-level show can be held with its theme, there is no reason to put it in the garbage.

The first-ever Money in the Bank match took place at the Show of Shows

Initially, Money In The Bank was planned as a gimmick match that took place at WrestleMania. The first-ever MITB Ladder match took place at the Showcase of Immortals in 2005. It featured Edge, Chris Jericho, Kane, Christian, Chris Benoit, and Shelton Benjamin where the Rated-R Superstar came out victorious.

Until 2009, the MITB took place at WrestleMania but after that, the gimmick match was converted into a full-fledged PPV. For the last 13 years, Money in the Bank has been a big success in terms of producing new champions.

Nevertheless, now there are rumors about MITB moving to its original position which is to WrestleMania. If that turns out to be true, the decision might go well with many fans. Though as of now, these are just conjectures, and most likely, it might stay that way.

