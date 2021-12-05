“You’re a dog and you’re a dog” – Vince McMahon once made Sheamus and Wade Barrett pretend to act like dogs

Vince McMahon once made Sheamus and Wade Barrett pretend to act like dogs in front of other wrestlers, writers and agents during a production meeting.

It would be an understatement to call Vince McMahon eccentric. The WWE Chairman is said to have unusual habits and ticks that most people don’t seem to understand. One such occasion was when he asked Sheamus and Wade Barrett to act like dogs to the bewilderment of everyone present.

Also read: Rebranding plans for Elias nixed by Vince McMahon due to his resemblance to Randy Savage

Former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled the incident on his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast. He talked about a production meeting Vince once had with all his wrestlers, writers and agents present in the room. He asked for volunteers and Sheamus and Wade Barrett stood up without realising what they were getting into.

Vince McMahon once made Sheamus and Wade Barrett pretend to act like dogs

“I sit down and every single professional wrestler employed by the WWE on the roster is in the production meeting. All of the writers and agents are in the very back.

Vince is sitting at the front of the room behind a table with protein bars and energy drinks. He gets up and starts talking about what he’s wanting, what they’re lacking, and what he’s not seeing from them.

Vince in the meeting said, ‘Now you’re going to show me what you got. Let me get some volunteers.’ A few people put their hands up. Sheamus gets up and walks to the front.

He takes initiative, he doesn’t wait for someone to say yes. He takes initiative and Vince likes that. That’s an Alpha move.

Wade Barrett gets up next. We have an Englishman and an Irishman. This should be a really easy promo for these guys to cut.

Vince said, “I’m going to give you a premise. You’re a dog and you’re a dog. Now make me want to watch you fight.’

You can feel the panic. Everyone got tight. There was so much tension. You can see sweat beads all over Wade Barrett’s forehead. Sheamus is stone quiet. He doesn’t move. He looks like one of the English soldiers outside the palace.

They’re frozen. 30 seconds go by. Not a sound. 45 seconds go by, nothing. I’m dying.

A minute goes by. Sheamus says by accident out loud, ‘I think I’m having an out of body experience’, and no one laughs because they can’t believe that it just came out of his mouth.

Wade takes the first step. He growls, and as soon as he growls, and Vince gets up and yells, ‘Not an actual f*cking dog. Son of a b*tch.’ and he storms out of the room.

He came back and said, ‘Let’s try again.’

Sheamus is going to be the babyface dog and he starts talking. He said, ‘I’m a good old dog. I’m loyal’, and Vince said, ‘Just forget the whole damn thing’ and storms off. Promo class is canceled.”

H/T WrestlingNews.co

Click here for more Wrestling News