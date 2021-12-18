Wrestling

“Being a good person is not just a character I play on tv” – Rising NXT Star brings up Darby Allin’s abuse allegations during Twitter spat

Rising NXT Star brings up Darby Allin’s abuse allegations during Twitter spat
Archie Blade

Previous Article
"I’ve always said I don’t want to make Kyrie Irving and his playing time a political issue": Joe Tsai says Nets ownership didn't want their relationship with their All-Star point guard to sour over politics
Next Article
Vijay Dahiya Assistant Coach: List of Lucknow IPL team support staff for 2022 IPL
WWE Latest News
Rising NXT Star brings up Darby Allin’s abuse allegations during Twitter spat
“Being a good person is not just a character I play on tv” – Rising NXT Star brings up Darby Allin’s abuse allegations during Twitter spat

Rising NXT Star brings up Darby Allin’s abuse allegations during Twitter spat. The online feud…