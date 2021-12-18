“Being a good person is not just a character I play on tv” – Rising NXT Star brings up Darby Allin’s abuse allegations during Twitter spat

Rising NXT Star brings up Darby Allin’s abuse allegations during Twitter spat. The online feud began over their gimmicks before it took an unexpected turn.

NXT star Cora Jade and AEW star Darby Allin recently got into a tiff regarding their gimmick. Both wrestlers incorporate their love for skateboarding into their television presentation. However, Allins alluded that his passion for it was real unlike Jade who was jusp playing a character.

Not one to take things lying down, the NXT starlet brought up the allegation levied against Allin during the Speaking Out movement. Both wrestlers have since deleted their posts but fans had already taken screengrabs by then and their conversation has since become a major talking point.

A fan posted a tweet suggesting that Allin and Jade have a skateboarding match, to which Allin wrote:

“Skating is a huge part of my life not a fake character for tv lol.”

Jade fired back by bringing up his abuse allegations.

“Being a good person with no abuse allegations against me is a huge part of my life and not just a character I play on TV. “

You can check out the deleted tweets below:

Jade was referring to the accusations against Allin by indie wrestler Hawlee Cromwell who claimed that the former TNT Champion had sexually and mentally abused her. Cromwell and Jade have previously worked together as a tag team in the indies. Interestingly, Jade now works with Allin’s ex wife Gigi Dolin in NXT.

I’m tired I’m so fucking tired and I don’t care anymore. Darby allin abused me. He abused me and I’m tired of being called a liar by “fans” who have no idea the shitty person he really is. Somehow no one remembers, I’ll never forget how you treated me like shit. https://t.co/RlWrO13Za7 — Hawlee Jolly Christmas 🎅🏻 (@Hawleeasaur) August 6, 2021



