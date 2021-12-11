“I would have beat him like I beat Charles Barkley” – Shaquille O’Neal claims he would have defeated Andre the Giant

Shaquille O’Neal claims he would have defeated Andre the Giant. The NBA legend backed himself to go over the WWE Hall of Famer.

Andre the Giant was the first wrestler to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In fact, he was the sole inductee in the class of 1993. He was larger than life in every sense and his legacy speaks for himself. However, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal believes that if the two ever squared up he would have walked out the winner.

O’Neal is a long time wrestling fan and has dabbled in it both in the WWE and AEW while also appearing in WCW and Impact Wrestling. Very few men compare in size to Andre and O’Neal is among the select few. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, he outright stated that the result of their match would see Andre staring at the lights.

Shaquille O’Neal claims he would have defeated Andre the Giant

“I would have beat him like I beat Charles Barkley,” O’Neal declared.

O’Neal obviously never faced Andre the Giant but he did once come very close to a showdown with Big Show in the WWE. Both of them were part of the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 32. They had a confrontation in the middle of the ring before the rest of the participants worked together to eliminate both of them. Their staredown was supposed to result in a match at Wrestlemania 33. The proposed match was even accepted by O’Neal. However, the match never took place.

Interestingly, Big Show began his wrestling career with WCW under the name ‘The Giant’ and was introduced as the son of André the Giant.

