Bray Wyatt Makes a Unique Appearance During the Recent Arsenal vs Liverpool Match

The recent match between Arsenal and Liverpool saw WWE superstar Bray Wyatt getting mentioned during halftime.

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE has exploded on the Internet with more than 7 million views across platforms. In fact, some wrestling legends consider it one of the best WWE returns in a long time. And it’s not just within the pro wrestling world, Wyatt’s comeback was also felt during the recent Arsenal vs Liverpool match.

Fans and critics have appreciated WWE for the way Wyatt has been brought back to the company. And it appears that a WWE fan from the football world also enjoyed the epic return.

Bray Wyatt’s song played during the halftime of the Arsenal vs Liverpool match

The October 9, encounter between Liverpool and Arsenal saw the latter climbing back to the top of the table of the Premier League 2022. Thanks to the two goals from Bukayo Saka, Arsenal defeated Liverpool by 3-2 at the Emirates this Sunday.

However, something else happened during the football match that WWE fans could not help but notice. Bray Wyatt, who recently made his much-awaited WWE return, was mentioned during halftime.

It is said that the sound person of Arsenal is a huge wrestling fan and often plays Triple H’s theme music. So, how could he let this opportunity go? He displayed his love and excitement for WWE publicly by playing Wyatt’s entrance music during the break.

WWE songs getting played in other sports isn’t something new. From MMA to Football, there are many past instances when theme songs of WWE superstars were used. But still, the buzz Bray Wyatt has created and the kind of public reaction he is getting, is huge. Be it posts, memes, or videos, the return of the Eater of Worlds is the biggest talk of the town right now.

Bray Wyatt made his return during the ending segment of Extreme Rules

Last week’s Extreme Rules show was, in many ways, a special event for WWE fans. First, the whole match card was one of the best in the PPV’s history, and second, the White Rabbit mystery. If that wasn’t enough, Bray Wyatt was also rumored to return.

Well, WWE not only delivered to the expectations, but they also did it in an epic manner. Although the matches were excellent, it was the end that is still stuck with the WWE universe. During the ending moments of the pay-per-view, lights went off and what happened next, can still be felt on social media. Bray Wyatt, with a new mask and a grand entry, is finally back where he belongs.

After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Bray Wyatt returns in jaw-dropping fashion at the end of WWE #ExtremeRules. pic.twitter.com/wsRKqCNFdp — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022

