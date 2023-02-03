Bray Wyatt May Have Another Gimmick Match at WrestleMania 39, Two Names Pitched

Royal Rumble 2023 saw the in-ring return of Bray Wyatt after his year-long absence from WWE. For months, Wyatt and LA Knight had been feuding in promos. Wyatt’s return wasn’t the only shocker, as Alexa Bliss also returned to her old dark gimmick. In addition, the mysterious man behind a grotesque mask, better known as Uncle Howdy, had been making appearances on WWE TV. At Royal Rumble, during the inaugural Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, LA Knight was seen sporting a glow-in-the-dark wrestling attire.

LA Knight brought the fight to Bray Wyatt, but came up short. Wyatt was able to defeat Knight, but the action did not stop even after the match concluded. After Bray’s victory over Knight, the latter attempted to attack Wyatt with a Kendo stick but was intercepted by the Mandible Claw.

Wyatt proceeded to incapacitate Knight until he let go and looked up at the top of the scaffold. To everybody’s surprise, Uncle Howdy appeared and did additional damage to LA Knight by dropping an elbow off the top.

Who will Bray Wyatt face at WrestleMania 39?

The Wrestling Blog reported that WWE is planning a major match for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. According to the report, two names have been pitched in as Bray Wyatt’s next opponent at the show of shows. In addition, WWE is planning to involve Bray Wyatt in a gimmick match at WrestleMania 39.

After Royal Rumble, it’s safe to bet that the rivalry between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt has reached its climax but, LA Knight may want to seek revenge. As far as Uncle Howdy goes, it appears that he is on Wyatt’s side.

WWE has been discussing the plans for Bray for Wrestlemania. There’s been 2 names pitch in for Bray have a match at Wrestlemania. There’s been talks about Bray having a gimmick match at wrestlemania. As of right now is all talks nothing is 100% secured pic.twitter.com/2Vb5STcZNh — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 1, 2023

However, Wyatt was once attacked by the mysterious masked man on an edition of SmackDown with his own finisher, Sister Abigail. The man behind the mask is rumored to be none other than Bray Wyatt’s real-life brother, Bo Dallas. Howdy Vs. Wyatt is also another possible clash that fans may see at WrestleMania.

The WWE Universe has also been spit balling Karrion Kross as a potential opponent for Wyatt at the grandest stage. At this point, nothing is confirmed and all this remains mere speculations.

Former wrestling promoter calls Bray Wyatt’s match “garbage”

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the Pitch Black Match. According to him, the match was “garbage” as Bray Wyatt no sold LA Knight entirely. Cornette stated that he would have loved the match if Bray Wyatt had used the toolbox, he had tossed into the ring, but he never did. Then Cornette criticized Wyatt for burying LA Knight and not taking any bumps in the ring.

“Bray Wyatt then throws the toolbox into the ring. And normally I’m f*cking [thinking], now it’s a garbage match, but I would have loved it if he’d ever used it, but he didn’t. I didn’t see him take anything out of the toolbox. He sold almost nothing, he didn’t take any bumps, none of his work stands out. And then LA Knight gets a glowing fluorescent kendo stick and hits him two or three times with it. And Wyatt responds to that by just grabbing him and hitting his finish 1-2-3. And that was it, that was the match,” said Cornette.

