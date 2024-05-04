After Humiliating Reporter, Bucks' Guard Calls Out Former Rockets Star and Co. for Not Subscribing to His Podcast

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) gestures towards the crowd following a play during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like Patrick Beverley is really fixated on growing his podcast and expanding its reach to a wider audience. After the Milwaukee Bucks were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round, he apparently decided to go on a promo run for his podcast. The 35-year-old recently humiliated an ESPN reporter for not being a subscriber to his channel, which prompted a lot of backlash and a lifetime ban from ESPN shows. But Pat Bev seems to be indifferent to the repercussions as he recently ended up ridiculing Chandler Parsons and Shams Charania for the same reason.

During a recent appearance on the Run It Back show, Beverley claimed that he has the Internet and the media in a chokehold and an interview with him means that the show’s numbers are going to skyrocket. He told the show’s panelists that they’re about to have several viral clips now that he is on the show. After a decent amount of gloating, the Bucks star expressed his disappointment with former Houston Rockets player Parsons and NBA insider Charania, because the two gentlemen were not subscribed to his podcast.

He said, “I’m pretty sure no one, even Shams is not even subscribed to my podcast.” The only person Beverley could believe on the show to be a subscriber was Lou Williams. But other than him, no one on the show seemed to be a subscriber to the Pat Bev Podcast. According to Beverley, at the end of the day, what’s it’s really about is reciprocating the love that you receive. He believes that he goes around showing love to people and their projects, like the Run It Back show. But when it comes to his own podcast, people are not really willing to return the favor.

What pains Beverley even more is the fact that subscribing to his podcast is completely free of cost, as it is on YouTube. The 35-year-old jokingly added, “It’s free…I know you guys might be ignorant, don’t know how to follow podcast. I can walk you through a tutorial if you need.”

Despite all his efforts, it is uncertain whether Beverley got any new subscribers from the show. With his recent antics, however, it is not clear whether Pat Bev was joking the whole segment or being serious. However, things went much more smoothly here, unlike his recent locker room interaction with an ESPN reporter.

Patrick Beverley denied interview to an ESPN reporter for not being a subscriber

The Milwaukee Bucks were handed a brutal first round exit by the Indiana Pacers yesterday. So, it’s understandable that the players were a little irritated over the loss and were not in the best frame of mind. However, the things that Beverley did after the game can never be justified, even in the wake of a stinging loss.

The Bucks star started with hitting some Pacers fans, who were sitting behind the Bucks bench, with a basketball. After that, when he was approached by the media inside the locker room, Beverley humiliated a female ESPN reporter.

When she approached the 35-year-old with a question, he told her, “You subscribed to my Pod?… You can’t interview me then. No disrespect…Get that mic out of my face, please?… Can you move that mic please or just get out of the circle for me please, ma’am?”

The veteran guard told her to get out of his sight only because she wasn’t a subscriber to his podcast. This prompted and lot of backlash and finally forced Beverley to apologize to the reporter.