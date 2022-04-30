“Cena has stolen shamelessly” – John Cena accused of stealing lyrics by one of his favourite rappers

John Cena has been accused of stealing lyrics by one of his favourite rappers Copywrite who recently dropped a diss track about the WWE star.

Recently, Copywrite dissed John Cena in the third track of his latest album. The Underground rapper also accused the cenation leader of stealing and using his lyrics in his WWE performances.

John Cena performed in WWE with the Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick From 2002 to 2005.

In the third track of his new album The High Exhaulted II, Copywrite disses John Cena and says that he stole his lyrics. The Cenation leader is also accused of using those rhymes in his WWE performances. While describing the track, the press release issued from the label said:

“Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?” is a potent diss track that attacks Cena from all angles, taking no prisoners in the process. In hip-hop history, biting lyrics and styles has always been a cardinal sin, and it appears Cena has committed these sins in regards to stealing shamelessly. “Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?” offers interesting surprises at every turn, as Copy sharply dissects the situation and throws lyrical darts at Cena with each bar.

The Underground Rapper, in his diss track, says that he first noticed Cena stealing lyrics on YouTube. Copy further went on to state that he did not believe it until he received a video link of Cena voicing virtually the same words on WWE TV.

John Cena states Copywrite as one of his favorite Rappers

The Cenation Leader has not yet responded to the diss track. Although in the past, John Cena has commented that he is a fan of the underground rapper ‘Copywrite’.

Chris Hero, formerly known as Kassius Ohno, once appeared on the “Get Up On This” podcast. There he stated that he learned about Copywrite in a conversation with Cena.

Even the Host of the show at that time, Jensen Karp said got to know about Copywrite from John Cena. Hero added,

“I tried to get a top 5 [list of rappers from Cena]. He gave me a top 4 which was Eminem, Jay-Z, Jadakiss, and Copywrite. Those were his top 4.”

WWE legend John Cena has recorded his own “Basic Thuganomics” theme song and many hip-hop songs over the years. Cena recorded his debut album “You Can’t See Me” with his cousin ‘Tha Trademarc’. The album was released in May 2005. The Cenation Leader came back with his Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. He appeared in an in-ring segment with Elias.

