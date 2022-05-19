“Cheapest option was £700 a ticket” – WWE Fans express shock at the steep price of WWE Clash at the Castle tickets

WWE has released pre-sale tickets for Clash at the Castle and the price have come as a shock to fans planning to attend the Premium Live Event in Cardiff.

The Forthcoming PPV event of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff is just around the corner and WWE has released pre-sale tickets. Exclusive pre-sale tickets were released at noon on May 18. More tickets will be made available on Friday, May 20. WWE fans think some ticket prices are exorbitant.

Clash at the Castle is set to be held at the Principality Stadium. It will be the first significant stadium event taking place in the United Kingdom in over 30 years since SummerSlam ‘92 at Wembly Stadium.

On account of this huge event, some ticket prices are expensive and WWE fans aren’t very thrilled about it. Fans were seen expressing their disbelief and disappointment on Twitter.

The exclusive VIP hospitality packages cost more than £4,000 while other tickets are under £100. Fans have taken shots at the expensive ticket option as they believe it is overpriced.

WWE Fans express shock at the steep price of WWE Clash at the Castle tickets

One Twitter user, @Dappatron, wrote:

“Clash at the Castle…… f*****g NOPEEE!!! Cheapest option was £700 a ticket.

Another wrote:

“Not WWE charging Manic prices for the Cardiff show I’m actually annoyed.”

A third fan was upset that the price only included the ticket price and no accomodation.

“Don’t think I’m getting WWE Cardiff tickets based on those package prices. £700 for the cheapest with no accommodation? Absolute joke.”

The £700 tickets are for a Superfan Event Day Experience. They include a ticket in the first five rows of Block B or C. They will also be granted access to a pre-show WWE party led by an MC with trivia and competitions for memorabilia and merchandise. Ticket Holders will also have priority check-in and venue entry, crowd-free shopping at the merchandise stand and a £100 voucher to spend included in the price.

The most high-priced tickets offer front row seats with a hotel room stay at the five-star Voco St David hotel in Cardiff Bay. This lavish package is priced at £4,500 per person for a double room. With the hotel option removed, the ticket prices are £3,250 each, offering front row seats and superstar meet and greet.

General Tickets on Offer

Rows 2-5 cost £3,500 each for the Voco St David, Coal Exchange, Indigo, or Park Plaza hotels. Ringside seats at the Clayton Hotel and other 3 and 4-star hotels in the city cost £3000 sharing a double room. Fans who opt for this package will get limited-edition event commemorative chairs.

Always wanted to go to a big WWE event such as a Wrestlemania but was always put off by having to get across to America. Getting that opportunity now in September in Cardiff! #ClashAtTheCastle pic.twitter.com/39dM5weJBD — Dylan Maguire (@DMag9) May 18, 2022

If the price of the hospitality packages that are on offer is unreasonable, there is a chance to buy the general tickets on sale through Ticketmaster from Friday, May 20 at noon. Fans were happy when they learned that the WWE will have an extended set of events on Saturday night which will be held in Cardiff throughout the weekend in September.

Click here for more WWE News