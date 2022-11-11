WWE Reportedly Had a ‘Convoluted’ Plan of Taking One World Championship Away From Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle

Up until Vince McMahon was in charge, reports say there were no plans of taking the championships from Roman Reigns. The former CEO used to book the Undisputed Champion as the biggest star of this era. However, since Triple H took over, the plans changed. Although The Tribal Chief received the same push, the new regime wanted to take one title away. In fact, Roman Reigns was considered to lose either of his titles at September’s Clash at the Castle event.

Since winning the Universal Championship at the 2020 PayBack, Reigns has been on an undefeated streak. The last time The Needle Mover was pinned was way back in 2019. And at this year’s Wrestlemania, he won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns is currently holding the major titles of both RAW and SmackDown.

Recently, WrestleVotes revealed the plans the new WWE regime had for Clash at the Castle PPV.

WWE considered making Roman Reigns lose one title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

Speaking to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes detailed the scenario WWE had considered at Clash at the Castle regarding Roman Reigns. It was stated that Austin Theory was thought to cash in his MITB Briefcase during the match. However, instead of challenging for both titles, he would have done that only for one.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport the cash-in would have changed the match into a Triple Threat. And just like what happened, Tyson Fury would have knocked out Theory helping Drew McIntyre to win a title.

“He [Austin Theory] was going to somehow make it known that he was only cashing in for one of the belts. Therefore, it became a triple threat, and Tyson Fury stopped him like he did, and Drew [McIntyre] would then would take one of the titles,” WrestleVotes stated.

However, due to the idea being complex and tough to pull off on TV, the plan was dropped. WrestleVotes noted Triple H wanted two titles again and the plan was in talks up until the day of the PPV.

Roman Reigns to hold the Undisputed Championship till Wrestlemania 39

According to recent reports, The Tribal Chief might head into the next Showcase of Immortals holding both titles. In one of the earlier reports, WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that WWE knows who will defeat Roman Reigns but nothing will happen anytime soon. It was reported that the new regime has few guys in mind who will fit in for the job.

However, with The Rock rumored to return, the idea of keeping the belts on him seems somewhat justified. WWE has been building Roman Reigns as an unstoppable force and taking a title away now, won’t go well.

Nevertheless, Clash at the Castle was a perfect stage for Roman Reigns to lose against Drew McIntyre. If WWE dropped the plans there, doing that now would be a bad booking decision. The new regime must build a new superstar and solidify him by making him dethrone Reigns.

