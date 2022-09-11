“Cardi B Would Be a Really Good WWE Superstar” – Alexa Bliss Believes Hip Hop Sensation Cardi B Fits the Crtieria to Become a WWE Superstar

5-time Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently talked about how she sees the future of popular singer Cardi B if she comes to WWE.

Alexa Bliss is one of the top female stars in WWE and has 5-title reigns under her belt. Recently, the five feet of fury talked about the Grammy-winner singer Cardi B and predicted her future in WWE.

Over the years, WWE Universe has witnessed many celebs from other domains delivering great performances in the WWE ring. With stars like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul gaining a lot of praise recently, fans always question, who’s next. Even the new creative head Triple H has shown his interest working with anyone who shows passion for the sport.

So, when The Harley Quinn of WWE Alexa Bliss was asked who she would like to see in WWE, she name hip hop megastar Cardi B.

Alexa Bliss feels Cardi B has the personality to be a good WWE superstar

The Goddess sat with Timesnownews before WWE’s recent Clash at the Castle pay-per-view that took place earlier this month in Cardiff, UK. During the interview, Bliss opened up about a lot of things like her favorite Disney movies, go-to travel destinations, and more.

However, she was also asked to name the celebrity she wants to see in the WWE company. Before answering the question, Bliss noted that one needs to have a big personality and Cardi B fits the criteria. The 5-time women’s champion claimed Cardi B will be a great superstar if she ever signs with WWE. she stated:

“I feel like they have to have a big personality. We’ve already had some stuff with Cardi B but I think she would be a really good WWE Superstar…”

Well, if Cardi B ever decides to sign with WWE, it could be good for both parties. The hip-hop star already carries a lot of fan following which would help her and WWE as well.

The Goddess featured in a 6-women tag team match at the recent UK event

WWE’s first premium live event in the UK after 30 years saw over 60,000 fans gathering to witness a star-studded show. Other than some excellent matches, the mega event also saw legends like Bret Hart and Tyson Fury in attendance.

However, the opening match on the card was a 6-women tag team match. It featured the team of Bianca Belair(C), Alexa Bliss, and Asuka facing Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai. Although Bliss and the company failed to secure a victory, the trio gave an excellent performance.

Nonetheless, with the kind of star power and athleticism Alexa Bliss brings to the ring, it’s just a matter of time before she will be in the title picture.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.