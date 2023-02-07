Cody Rhodes Thinks the Current Storylines Are “Even Better” Than The Rock Appearing at WrestleMania 39

This year’s Royal Rumble was a blockbuster event as WWE delivered a lot of big things in the ring. Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley won their rumble matches, and Sami Zayn finally cut ties with The Bloodline. However, fans were disappointed when The Rock didn’t appear on the show. And it’s very unlikely he will be at this year’s Showcase of immortals. Well, if you ask Cody Rhodes, he thinks The Rock missing WrestleMania 39 is even better.

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner recently spoke with Daily Mail and gave his candid opinions on various topics. Cody Rhodes discussed his rumble win, the recent WWE regime transition, The Rock, and much more. The American Nightmare also shared how sees The Great One not appearing at this year’s show of shows.

Cody Rhodes feels The Rock missing WrestleMania 39 is even better – explains why

During the interview, The American Nightmare talked about The Bloodline saga and how that story arc connects with his road to WrestleMania. He also had some kind words for his former in-ring foe, Seth Rollins. Cody applauded The Visionary for carrying RAW on his shoulders in his absence.

Cody Rhodes further stated that he expects all these storylines to converge at some point. As a matter of fact, he feels with around two months left to WrestleMania, WWE has great options to work with. Options so wonderful that Cody Rhodes, in a way, stated The Rock doesn’t need to be at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare mentioned how there’s a storyline that started seven years before he was born. Cody was talking about him becoming the first Rhodes to lift the world title in WWE.

On the other hand, he discussed how one more storyline is running parallel to his. It was Sami Zayn being welcomed into The Bloodline and all the aftermath. Without saying, it directly, Cody Rhodes indicated that The Rock missing WrestleMania 39 is even better.

“With all the respect in the world to one of the GOATs The Rock, it looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening.” – Cody Rhodes pic.twitter.com/csz5uJwSBK — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 6, 2023

The American Nightmare is all set to fight the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania

By winning this year’s men’s Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes confirmed his ticket to this year’s Showcase of Immortals. And with Roman Reigns holding both titles, it was obvious who he would be facing at WrestleMania 39. On last week’s RAW, The American Nightmare challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Title.

Nevertheless, Cody Rhodes might not even have to wrestle Roman Reigns at the show of shows. He could instead be fighting Sami Zayn for the undisputed title. Elimination Chamber, which is taking place later this month, will see Roman defending his titles against The Honorary Uce. Although the chances seem very low, Cody could end up fighting Sami at WrestleMania 39.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.