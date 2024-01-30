WWE’s Cody Rhodes Expresses Desire for MMA Fight Similar to Brock Lesnar and CM Punk but Marriage Hampers Plan

Many athletes harbor unfulfilled wishes, like Khabib Nurmagomedov dreaming of becoming a football star. Likewise, Cody Rhodes recently shared a desire that didn’t work out for him. In a conversation with ESPN MMA’s Marc Raimondi, amidst the WWE and UFC merger under the TKO umbrella, Rhodes was asked about potential WWE and UFC crossovers. ‘The American Nightmare’ mentioned, like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, he had a long-standing wish to fight in an MMA match. However, his wife didn’t allow him to pursue it.

Advertisement

Athletes, despite achieving fame and wealth, often have unfulfilled wishes. Lesnar, for example, aspired to be an NFL star. He even left WWE for it, but injuries disrupted his plans. Similarly, when asked about transitioning to UFC, Rhodes expressed a long-standing desire for it, but his wife opposed to him in taking that route. In his words,

“So I actually told my wife that. I told my wife I wanted to do one fight. I told her this two years ago and this was when I think I was looking for some sort of massive financial windfall. I don’t know what it was but I told her I wanted to do one fight and she absolutely let me know that would not be happening. So unless you can convince her, it’s not gonna happen but maybe it’s for the best.“

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/marcraimondi/status/1752096573948154332?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, when asked whom he would love to fight, considering the skills required after watching CM Punk‘s match, Rhodes expressed a wish to face the weakest fighter–someone he sees as a freebie. He asserted that while he desires to fight, he acknowledges that it’s not an easy job.

Now that we’re aware of Rhodes’ plans for a UFC debut, on the flip side, considering Lesnar’s solid career, fans still express a desire for his return, especially for UFC 300.

Is Brock Lesnar Returning For UFC 300?

It’s been a while since fans witnessed Brock Lesnar in the fighting arena. Since 2016, the former UFC superstar has been dedicated to WWE, not stepping into the cage. However, with Lesnar inactive for an extended period, many fans are speculating that he might make a comeback for this historic event.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAJunkie/status/1696825190984909064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Many fans acknowledge that “The Beast Incarnate,” Lesnar, was a major superstar who initially drew attention to UFC. He played a significant role in the success of UFC 100 and UFC 200, prompting discussions among fans about his inclusion in UFC 300.

However, when asked about the event, Dana White dismissed the possibility of the former UFC champion’s return. So in short, Lesnar is not coming back for the April event.