“Time for Sami to Dethrone Roman” – Fans React to Sami Zayn Turning On Roman Reigns and Getting Torn Down by the Bloodline

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 29/01/2023

Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns

Jan 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (right) is hit by Sami Zayn with a steel chair during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Despite The Rock making a no appearance, Royal Rumble 2023 ended up on a high note. In the main event, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed Title against Kevin Owens. Though, the real shocker came after the match ended. It saw the entire Bloodline handcuffing KO and unleashing a severe beat down on him. However, when Reigns was about to hit Owens with a chair, The Honorary Uce intervened and tried to stop him. Well, what was being predicted for a long time, Royal Rumble ended with Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns.

Although The Honorary Uce stood up for his old friend, the decision ended up cutting all his ties with The Bloodline. Not just that, but also Roman Reigns and co. gave a brutal beat down to Sami Zayn.

The only Bloodline member who didn’t harm Zayn was Jey Uso. But anyway, Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns was the biggest moment of the night, and fans expressed that on social media.

Fans applaud the execution of Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns segment

Ever since Sami Zayn entered The Bloodline, he was one of the best things to watch on WWE TV. The whole storyline became more interesting as everyone knew he would be kicked out one day. Though, what fans were excited to see was how and when that would happen.

Finally, after Royal Rumble 2023, one can say The Honorary Uce is no longer with The Bloodline. WWE fans took to Twitter and applauded the whole segment.

Calling the Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns segment a perfection; a fan wrote this:

Another fan praised Sami and all other superstars involved for executing the storyline excellently.

One wrote that the ending segment of this year’s Royal Rumble saved the whole pay-per-view.

While one Attitude Era fan called the storyline second best to Austin vs McMahon, another noted it as of the best storylines in WWE history.

Jey Uso was also applauded for his performance, as a commenter jokingly nominated him for the Oscars. In a way, he acknowledged how Jey has played an excellent second fiddle role in the storyline.

One user also compared today’s crowd reaction to Seth Rollins betraying The Shield.

Now that The Rock didn’t appear, who will fight The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39?

Cody Rhodes won this year’s men’s Royal Rumble, which makes him the obvious choice to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, there are reports that Reigns will be relinquishing the WWE title in the coming few weeks. Moreover, he is also rumored to face Sami Zayn after the Royal Rumble.

Now, if WWE takes one title away and crowns another champion for RAW at Elimination Chamber, there are chances of Sami vs Roman at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. In fact, the whole storyline suggests Zayn should be the one. Talking about fans, they also want Sami Zayn to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Moreover, the way Jey Uso walked out without harming Sami showed things have changed within The Bloodline now. Jey feels Reigns is doing the same to Sami as he did to him two years ago. So, if The Rock is not in the plans, Jey helping Sami to defeat Reigns seems to be a plausible option. Though, whether WWE goes in this direction or not, is yet to be seen.

