While several WWE Superstars have made the jump from WWE to AEW, Cody Rhodes is the only former AEW Superstar to switch allegiance to WWE. His return so far has been handled very well and his wrestling past has been treated with reverence and grace, so much so that the American Nightmare has referenced the companies he worked for and even wears their name on his belt.

2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. He recently posted a tweet ahead of the highly anticipated bout wherein something interesting was discovered.

Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 39 belt has the words AEW and ROH inscribed on it

Cody Rhodes uploaded a picture of the weight belt on his social media with the caption: “In many respects I’m alone out there, but also I’m not.”

In many respects I’m alone out there, but also I’m not…carry it with you, all of it #WrestleMania @WWE @SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/IYJDoWsRPL — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 26, 2023

According to Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, and even the 2018 pay-per-view All In are among some of the initials engraved on the belt.

Unhappy with the direction his career was going in, Cody Rhodes quit WWE back in 2016. He worked various independent promotions before he joined The Bullet Club and became an integral part of Ring of Honor and New Japan’s programming.

Eventually, he, alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, founded All Elite Wrestling with Tony Khan.

The American Nightmare was one of the biggest babyfaces in the company when it began and was even their first ever TNT Champion before returning to the WWE where he will compete for the title that neither his father nor brother won.

Click here for more Wrestling News