HomeSearch

Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 39 Belt Has the Words AEW and ROH Inscribed on It

Archie Blade
|Published 28/03/2023

Cody Rhodes AEW ROH

Apr 2, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Cody Rhodes enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While several WWE Superstars have made the jump from WWE to AEW, Cody Rhodes is the only former AEW Superstar to switch allegiance to WWE. His return so far has been handled very well and his wrestling past has been treated with reverence and grace, so much so that the American Nightmare has referenced the companies he worked for and even wears their name on his belt.

2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. He recently posted a tweet ahead of the highly anticipated bout wherein something interesting was discovered.

Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 39 belt has the words AEW and ROH inscribed on it

Cody Rhodes uploaded a picture of the weight belt on his social media with the caption: “In many respects I’m alone out there, but also I’m not.”

According to Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, and even the 2018 pay-per-view All In are among some of the initials engraved on the belt.

Unhappy with the direction his career was going in, Cody Rhodes quit WWE back in 2016. He worked various independent promotions before he joined The Bullet Club and became an integral part of Ring of Honor and New Japan’s programming.

Eventually, he, alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, founded All Elite Wrestling with Tony Khan.

The American Nightmare was one of the biggest babyfaces in the company when it began and was even their first ever TNT Champion before returning to the WWE where he will compete for the title that neither his father nor brother won.

Click here for more Wrestling News

Share this article
About the author
Archie Blade

Archie Blade

Archie is a WWE and UFC Editor/Author at the SportsRush. Like most combat sports enthusiasts, his passion for watching people fight began with WWE when he witnessed a young Brock Lesnar massacre Hulk Hogan back in 2002. This very passion soon branched out to boxing and mixed martial arts. Over the years he fell in love with the theatrics that preceded the bell and the poetic carnage that followed after. Each bruise a story to tell, each wound a song of struggle, his greatest desire is to be there to witness it all. His favorite wrestler is Shawn Michaels and he believes that GSP is the greatest to ever step foot inside the octagon. Apart from wrestling, he is also fond of poetry and music.

Read more from Archie Blade