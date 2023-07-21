“Finally Met My Match”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Furiously’ Shoulder Bumps 7ft WWE Star on Stage, Months After $1000 Offer to ‘Take Him Down’

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most interesting personalities we’ve seen in and around the NBA. Not only was the 7ft 1″ big a menace on the basketball court but he’s done so many different things that it’s difficult to gauge what the Big Diesel may be up to next. After retiring from the NBA, Shaq returned to music but did not go back to hip-hop/rap. He chose EDM and adopted a new persona, DJ Diesel. During one of his concerts, Shaq once offered his crowd $1000 to knock down a ‘big guy.’ Turns out that the big guy is a WWE star Jack Talos. Shaq learned of the same months later and invited him on stage during one of his recent concerts.

Zechariah Smith, aka Jack Talos, is a former WWE superstar. The 7ft, 305 lbs big man played collegiate basketball at the University of Oklahoma before joining the Washington Generals. He then joined WWE. Smith has also acted in Young Rock as the Undertaker. He can add sharing a stage with Shaquille O’Neal to his list now!

Shaquille O’Neal invited his ‘match’ Jack Talos on stage during his concert

O’Neal has been incredibly busy this summer with his Summer of Bass Tour. As soon as the TNT broadcasting ended for the season, Shaq took off and started his tour in a matter of mere days. Since then, he’s been touring all across the States.

During one of his stops, Shaq invited the 7ft WWE star to join him up on the stage, where Shaq was excited to see someone his own size. Clearly, Shaq went a bit overboard with excitement, as we can see him furiously shoulder-bumping Talos. Shaq shared the reel on his DJ page, DJ Diesel, with the caption,

“I think I finally met my match, all love big man 😂😂”

Both Shaq and Smith were excited to be up there together and seemed to have a good time. Maybe we may end up seeing more of him in the near future.

Shaq once offered his crowd $1000 to knock down Jack Talos

It’s not every day that one sees 7ft tall people. More than that, it’s rare to see people that tall with the kind of build Shaq has. However, around 33 weeks ago, Shaq saw Talos during the Lost Lands Festival and decided to have some fun. He put a bounty of $1000 to ‘knock’ the big guy down.

Seeing how a $1000 bounty converted into an on-stage pass, maybe we can expect Talos and O’Neal to work together more in the future.