Is WWE advertising the upcoming MITB to be cashed in at Wrestlemania? The promo for the Premium Live Event has an interesting note.

WWE’s Money In The Bank Promo featuring Cody Rhodes breaks the element of surprise. It insinuates that the winner of the contract will get an opportunity to cash in for the gold at Wrestlemania 39.

A promo advertising the upcoming Money In The Bank aired at Wrestlemania Bachlash Premium Live Event earlier this year. In the promo, Cody Rhodes hinted that the winners of The MITB briefcase will get the chance to headline Wrestlemania 39.

Rhodes said in the commercial:

“One lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to main event WrestleMania,”

According to Dave Metzel, as per the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, The promo featuring Cody Rhodes was directly approved by Vince McMahon.

This has confused the fans. The MITB winners get an opportunity to cash in their briefcase at any time and any place for the WWE championship. However, the ad featuring Rhodes hinted that the briefcase holders will get a shot at Wrestlemania.

WWE writers have confirmed that MITB traditional rules will not be changed. Much like how it was advertised in the past that it’s a one-year one-time contract that allows the winner to cash in any time and place of his choosing for the Championship gold, the imminent MITB contract will have the same set of rules to it.

The contract also allows the winner to cash it in on the grandest stage of them all, Wrestlemania.

Has the WWE taken away the element of surprise by airing that promo?

Who cashed the MITB contract at Wrestlemania?

In 2005, WWE introduced the MITB ladder match at Wrestlemania 21. The idea was conceptualized by ex-WWE wrestler Chris Jericho. Five years later, WWE decided to turn the match into a PPV event. WWE introduced Money In The Bank as a separate event.

Seth Rollins was the one and only superstar to cash it in on the grandest stage which was Wrestlemania 31. Rollins injected himself in the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns leaving that night as the new WWE Champion