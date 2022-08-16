“You know what they’re doing is wrong” – WWE Legend condemns AEW’s booking of Bryan Danielson

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently unleashed his fury on AEW management for how they are using ex-WWE star, Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson, a.k.a Daniel Bryan in WWE, left WWE last year and signed with AEW in September. The former WWE champion switched promotions to work on a lighter schedule and give time to his family. However, the man behind the Yes Moment in WWE hasn’t had the same fortune in his little run with AEW. According to WWE veteran Road Dogg, the former WWE champion is not getting the right booking in Tony Khan’s company.

Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer alongside his former fellow WWE writer Vince Russo appeared on Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Outlaws where they talked about Bryan Danielson.

Road Dogg bashes AEW management for booking Bryan Danielson poorly

During the show, both former writers discussed Bryan Danielson’s (Daniel Bryan) heel run in WWE after he came out of retirement. Dogg and Vince worked backstage at that time and therefore shared how that persona uplifted the character of the former WWE star. However, when the host mentioned how Brayn’s in-ring character isn’t the same in AEW, Road Dogg expressed his honest thoughts.

Dogg stated if we know Bryan Danielson’s booking isn’t great, how come AEW management is unaware of that? The Hall of Famer further noted that the worse place to be for a superstar is being unsure of where his in-ring character is heading towards.

Moreover, he recalled WWE’s legendary faction D-Generation-X and shared how they eventually found out their direction in the company. He stated:

“You know what they’re doing is wrong. How come they don’t know it? If you’re confused about what his character is and who he is, that is the worst place to be… DX is a tweener, but eventually, you go to one side or the other…”

When the American Dragon knocked on the doors of the AEW roster

Bryan Danielson, who then went by the name Daniel Bryan, left WWE on good terms last year and signed with All Elite Wrestling. The man behind the Yes Moment made his first appearance on AEW tv during the All Out pay-per-view in September last year. Bryan came in to assist Christian Cage from Kenny Omega and Adam Cole.

In his brief in the company, Danielson has feuded with “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW championship. Currently, the former WWE champion is working as a member of Willaim Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club. Let’s see, if Tony Khan’s AEW will use Bryan Danielson to his full potential like WWE or waste the opportunity.

