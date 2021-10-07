Former WWE Star AJ Lee set to make Pro-Wrestling return. The Former Divas Champion retired from wrestling back in 2015.

Former WWE Superstar AJ Mendez, also known as AJ Lee to fans, is ready to dip her feet back in the world of professional wrestling. WOW – Women of Wrestling, have announced the acquisition of the former Divas Champion as Executive Producer. She will also provide color commentary on each broadcast.

Lee confirmed her involvement with the promotion during a press conference that also had owner Jeanie Buss, who also owns LA Lakers, and Dan Cohen, the President of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. The promotion made the announcement on Twitter.

“But my goal after wrestling, was to create those characters for the next generation. So every little girl could see themselves on TV and know that nothing was impossible.” We’re not crying… you are, from the words that AJ Mendez spoke at the press conference! 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/l1NFZpRJMl — WOW (@wowsuperheroes) October 7, 2021



The All Women’s wrestling promotion also announced a new multi-year distribution deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. They also confirmed that new episodes of WOW will launch in weekend syndication beginning in the fall of 2022.

ViacomCBS has already secured 160 markets for the show. They represent 70%of the United States via licensing agreements with deals that include CBS-owned-and-operated stations and the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

AJ Lee began her wrestling career back in 2007. She joined the WWE a couple of years later and officially joined their Florida Championship Wrestling roster where she spent another two years before finally making her main roster debut.

AJ Lee soon became a prominent member of the main roster where she was constantly involved with high profile talent such as CM Punk and even John Cena. She also went on to win the Divas Championship three times,a record she shares with Eve Torres.

AJ also has the second longest reign with the title at 295 days. Only Nikki Bella has held the title for longer at 301 days. However, AJ Lee holds the record for most combined days as champion with 406 days.

