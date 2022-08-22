Details on when Brock Lesnar was provoked to engage in a fight on a plane against WWE Hall of Famer

Brock Lesnar and Curt Hennig almost wrecked the entire plane when they both engaged in a shoot wrestling match about a thousand feet in the air.

In 2002, WWE toured London for the PPV event of Insurrection. The plane ride consisted of several renowned WWE superstars. A lot happened during the trip that marred the reputation of WWE. One incident that took place during the journey had the flight attendants and pilots trembling in fear. WWE superstars indulged in long hours of drinking alcohol and finished three carts. When alcohol got the best of the superstars, all hell broke loose.

Brock Lesnar who was a rookie back then was provoked to engage in a shoot wrestling on the plane by “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig who was recently rehired by the company. A tanked-up Hennig splattered shaving cream on Brock’s head causing Lesnar to chase after Hennig.

When Brock managed to get his hands on Hennig, he scooped him up and trouble ensued near the emergency exit area. Things started breaking during the scuffle due to the large frames of both men. Thankfully, Paul Heyman intervened and broke them up to avert further disasters.

In the wake of the uneventful trip that was later infamously known as “Plane Ride From Hell”, Brock Lesnar was not punished in any way. The Next Big Thing was in line for a massive push and was certain to have a promising career further in the company. However, things were different for Mr. Perfect. Hennig was fired from the company for causing havoc on the plane. Hennig sadly passed away a year later in 2003.

Brock Lesnar gets emotional over Curt Hennig’s death

Both athletes were from Minnesota and had trained together before. Despite the incident, there was no hostility between the two. After the passing of the WWE legend, Brock Lesnar was seen getting emotional during an interview on the WWE Confidential tapes. Lesnar displayed a side of himself that is hidden underneath all the toughness and meanness.

“It was a lot of sides I saw of Curt that other people didn’t because I got to be very close with him.You know, Curt had a very serious side, his love… (pauses). There wasn’t a day that he didn’t talk to me. He was talking about his kids and his wife, he carried the photos in his wallet. Any time I went out with Curt, whether it was Poker, whether it was throwing darts, whether it was pool, the guy couldn’t lose”. Said Lesnar.

In Lesnar’s book “Death Cluth”, it is conspicuous how close he was with Curt Hennig. Lesnar had enormous respect for the late legend and has admitted to having learned a lot of life lessons from Hennig. During the interview, Lesnar shared his thoughts on the sad demise of the legend while almost having a breakdown.

