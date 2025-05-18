‘Genes Are Strong’: Fans Salute UFC Legend Brock Lesnar’s DNA as Daughter Mya Earns 4th Big Career Title

Brock Lesnar’s daughter, Mya, not only looks like the former UFC champion but also seems to have inherited his genes for athletic success. The Lesnar scion just won her 4th consecutive Mountain West Conference Championship.

The Colorado State athlete competes in the Shot put and has been dominating her field for the last 4 years. Canadian TV journalist Chris Van Vliet shared the monumental achievement via his Instagram page, much to the amusement of the fans.

Fans were, however, too busy commenting on their similarities between the father and the daughter. So they got too busy trying to crack a few jokes.

“Nice try Brock, now take the wig off,” joked one as others decided that Mya was going to follow in her father’s footsteps and conquer the professional wrestling ring.

“No NXT, No Evole, No AAA, No TNA, straight to Raw, where she torments Rhea Ripley for 6 months, takes the strap from her and keeps it for the next 4 years,” they predicted.

“Just put the women’s title on her now. It’s hers whenever she wants it,” joked another. While the ‘WWE future’ jokes practically wrote themselves, most fans simply marveled at just how similar she looked to the former UFC champion.

“Brock’s genes are very strong, Jesus Christ!” noted a fan, still in disbelief.

Fans comment on Brock Lesnar’s daughter pic.twitter.com/8NKDqEcdvX — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) May 18, 2025

Notably, this isn’t the first time the internet lost it after seeing how well Mya Lesnar was doing in her own field.

Mya Lesnar’s record-breaking throw

Back in 2023, Mya went viral after breaking the shot put record for women with a throw of 18.50m. No one even came close to her that year, and social media was rife with pictures of the Colorado State Athlete posing in her uniform.

Bleacher Report then posted a side-by-side photo of both father and daughter standing in the same pose, with their arms crossed, and fans lost it.

“Brock Lesnar’s daughter looks exactly how I thought Brock Lesnar’s daughter would look lol,” fans had quipped.

Brock Lesnar’s daughter, Mya, broke the shot put record at Colorado State with an 18.50m throw Runs in the family (via @CSUTrackFieldXC) pic.twitter.com/kOHBB2Nurp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2023

Another fan praised the young athlete for her prowess in track and field, “Leading the NCAA right now! Mya has incredible technique and athleticism.”

This fan came up with a creative comment, stating how this would be a perfect new storyline for the WWE, “Vince McMahon cooking up the next father vs daughter storyline.”

Vince McMahon cooking up the next father vs daughter storyline pic.twitter.com/HytkirNqbm — Pound 4 Pound GOAT (@Pound4PoundGOAT) December 6, 2023

More fans chimed in on the WWE comments, “She’s 100% gonna take The Rock’s daughter to suplex city at Summerslam within the next 5 years”.

It should be noted that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, is already a part of WWE NXT under the ring name, Ava Raine.

However, as of yet, Mya has shown no inclination to run the ropes like her legendary father. She is, however, a formidable athlete like him, a true marvel of nature if one may say so, and currently has Olympic aspirations. So, the fans’ demands for a transition into professional wrestling will simply have to wait, if it happens at all.